1 injured in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was injured in a crash in New Haven Tuesday afternoon.
New Haven Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said one person was trapped in the area of Whalley Avenue and Dayton Street.
McCarthy said the person’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
News 8 will update this story as details become available.
