Disneyland pauses sales of Magic Key annual passes, announces new ticket offer

By Nexstar Media Wire, Scott Gustin
 2 days ago

The Disneyland Resort has paused sales of its Magic Key annual passes and announced a new ticket offer for California residents.

On Monday, Disneyland paused sales of its Enchant Key and Imagine Key. With the announcement, all four Magic Keys annual passes are now listed as unavailable.

Disneyland launched the Magic Key program back in August 2021 after retiring the popular annual passports earlier during this year amid a yearlong shutdown of both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November 2021, Disneyland stopped selling its Dream Key and Believe Key “in order to deliver a great guest experience for all guests,” a resort official said at the time.

The keys give users access to the parks on select dates, depending on which of the four levels they purchased, through a new reservation-based system that Disney introduced when both theme parks reopened back in April.

Disneyland said existing Magic Key holders will be given the opportunity to renew their pass when it expires. No other information about renewals was shared.

Also on Monday, Disneyland announced a limited-time ticket offer for California residents that includes a special three-day ticket eligible from June 13 to Sept. 15. Tickets only valid Monday through Thursday start at $249 and tickets that include weekends will start at $299.

Prices will vary throughout the summer and are available to purchase starting today.

The Main Street Electrical parade and other nighttime spectaculars recently made their return to Disneyland, including Fantasmic! this past weekend.

