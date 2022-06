Between work and promotional emails, your Gmail inbox is bound to get crowded over time. While Gmail’s advanced search filters help you find the exact email in no time, labels take email organization to the next level. Yes, Gmail's version of folders is called labels. These labels are the same as a folder but with different naming schemes. Your Gmail inbox has system labels like Important, Starred, Spam, Trash, etc, and you can create new ones as per your preference. While some emails, like Outlook, only allow you to send an email to one specific folder, Gmail lets you add multiple labels to a single email. The organization possibilities are endless!

INTERNET ・ 5 DAYS AGO