BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Alert Day is underway for Thursday afternoon into the night. A strong cold front will track across Maryland, triggering strong to severe storms. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Somerset and Worcester counties until 8:30 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for much of eastern Maryland until 9 p.m. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of central Maryland and parts of western Maryland was canceled at 7 p.m. SEVERE T-STORM WATCH is in effect for most of Maryland until 9PM. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing damaging winds & hail up to nickel-size will develop this...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO