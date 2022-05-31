ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southside, AL

Guns, drugs recovered from 100-person house party in Alabama

By Drew Taylor
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VHZxA_0fvr0ich00

SOUTHSIDE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Over the weekend, police were called to a noise complaint at a home in Southside, where they found over 100 people at a house party, as well as guns and drugs.

On Sunday, the Southside Police Department responded to a noise complaint at a house party where over 100 people were present, most of whom were underage and drinking. According to the department, several teenagers were seen running from the residence, where officers discovered alcohol, drugs and guns.

“Firearms were discovered behind the residence, where several teens attempted to flee through the adjacent neighborhood and woods,” a statement from the SPD read. “At least one of the firearms is stolen out of Gadsden.”

Bullet holes, questions day after 11-year-old killed in RV Taylor shooting

A 33-year-old woman was subsequently arrested and charged with violating the Alabama Open House Party Law, a Class B misdemeanor. The law states that no adult will have a house party where alcohol and controlled substances are being possessed or consumed by anyone under 21.

Officers with the Etowah County Sherriff’s Office, Rainbow City PD, Glencoe PD, Hokes Bluff PD, Attalla PD, and Ohatchee PD assisted with the case.

Other charges could be announced at a later date due to the number of guns found.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 38

cause I can
1d ago

the cops made sure that they put the $.75 on the table. it's good that they got those guns off the streets before the teenagers started shooting at each other. alcohol, drug's, and guns don't mix to well.

Reply
3
Scott A Maze
2d ago

Sounds more like a “trap house party” by the inventory they had on hand. Ain’t Nothin good happenin in the trap 🪤

Reply
5
Heavymental
2d ago

whats up with all the glocks. I just don't see them as being that great of pistol

Reply(3)
11
Related
CBS 42

Man charged with killing wife in Trussville shooting

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man has been arrested and charged with killing his wife in the Echo Hills subdivision of Trussville Wednesday morning. According to the Trussville Police Department, officers received a call from a family member around 1:30 a.m. asking them to check on a possible domestic situation. When police arrived, they found […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Southside, AL
City
Glencoe, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Gadsden, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Drugs#House Party#Shooting#Wiat#Rainbow City Pd#Glencoe Pd#Hokes Bluff Pd#Attalla Pd#Ohatchee Pd#Nexstar Media Inc
WTOK-TV

Reward being paid for apprehension of Casey White

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama’s governor has directed the state Finance Department to issue a reward payment in the amount of $5,000 to a person who provided valuable assistance to law enforcement in apprehending and arresting Casey White, the Florence, Ala., inmate who escaped with the help of a correctional officer.
FLORENCE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSFA

Teen arrested in Pike Road robbery, shooting

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham held a news conference Wednesday morning to confirm details about a 16-year-old suspect who was arrested overnight in connection to a robbery and shootout in Pike Road. The sheriff has not identified the suspect because he is a juvenile but...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

21-year-old killed in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old was found shot to death Monday afternoon, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Tarlumi C. Bonner, of Birmingham, was found dead on the 4200 block of 41st Avenue North around 2:00 p.m. Details surrounding Bonner’s death are limited at this time. Birmingham Police continue to investigate Bonner’s death.
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Woman Arrested in Rome

A Cherokee County woman was recently jailed in northwest Georgia, charged with a count of Unlawful Possession of Marijuana and Possession of THC Oil. Makala Nicole Cockerham, age 24 of Centre – was arrested at the 3rd Avenue Parking Deck in Rome after police state they found her to be in possession of a THC Vape Pen and less than an ounce of marijuana.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Update on Piedmont Woman Who Drove Commercial Truck into Mobile Home

A press release from the Piedmont Police Department was released Tuesday afternoon with an update to a story WEIS Radio brought you early Monday morning. On May 30th, Rhonda D Young, age 56 from Piedmont was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and two counts of Attempted Assault 1st after crashing her truck into the front of a mobile home.
PIEDMONT, AL
WAFF

Three people with stab or cut wounds in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people are reported to have stab wounds or cuts at a service station at the corner of Nance Rd. and Highway 72. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI), emergency crews are still on the scene. The time of the call...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Shooting investigation at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: Birmingham police said the shooting is being investigated as a suicide. Birmingham police are investigating after a shooting victim was found at Alabama Veterans Memorial Park Tuesday afternoon. Details are limited at this time. Get updates on this developing story on WVTM 13 News and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy