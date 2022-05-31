ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Average rent across N.J. has soared by nearly 33%. What rights do tenants have?

By Karin Price Mueller
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Rents around New Jersey are skyrocketing, up an average of 32.86% year over year, according to a May 2022 survey by Rent.com. Some areas have seen even higher price hikes. In Jersey City, for example, one-bedroom rent prices went up 49.6% over last year, the report said. Two bedroom units went...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 11

mamamully
2d ago

lakewood lives off the rest of the state are they getting a rent increase?

Reply(1)
6
Comments / 0

