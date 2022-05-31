Average rent across N.J. has soared by nearly 33%. What rights do tenants have?
By Karin Price Mueller
LehighValleyLive.com
2 days ago
Rents around New Jersey are skyrocketing, up an average of 32.86% year over year, according to a May 2022 survey by Rent.com. Some areas have seen even higher price hikes. In Jersey City, for example, one-bedroom rent prices went up 49.6% over last year, the report said. Two bedroom units went...
The price of rent has been increasing in New Jersey – up nearly 35% in the last year. This is 10% higher than the national average. Rent prices in Jersey City – New Jersey’s second-largest city – are increasing at a fast and furious rate. “I...
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) – Nine months after the remnants of Ida caused tornados in South Jersey, you can still see some of the aftermath today. Nearly a year later, some homeowners are still struggling to rebuild their lives.
Meanwhile, some of those homeowners are demanding the federal government release some long-awaited money to help them rebuild. Survivors across the state say the federal government has allocated money, but they haven’t received it. They also say that money is not enough.
A group of survivors gathered outside the New Jersey State House Wednesday afternoon, the same day as the start of hurricane...
BELLMAWR, N.J. (CBS) — Some local Amazon workers walked out on the job on Wednesday morning at the facility in Bellmawr, Camden County.
The workers tell Eyewitness News they are upset that Amazon is closing the Bellmawr location. They also say the company is forcing them to “pick-up shifts” at a warehouse that is farther away.
One worker says he feels like Amazon is treating them like “warehouse machinery” and not people.
They’re also concerned that veteran workers will be forced out, and that newer employees won’t be able to keep up with the demanding pace of the work.
“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon spokesperson, said. “As part of that effort, we’ll be closing one of our facilities in Bellmawr and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to five different delivery stations close by. These facilities provide upgraded amenities, including increased on-site parking, larger operational spaces, and better breakrooms with open market vending.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting an in-person business networking event July 14 at The Asbury in Asbury Park. Tickets are limited. Legal weed could soon be sold at 19 stores in New Jersey. Neptune Township in Monmouth County has given initial approval to Verano to expand the...
New York state has suspended its gas tax temporarily, and many in New Jersey now wonder when they will find relief. The news comes as the national average for gas broke another record today. New Jersey is well-above the national average. New York officially suspended its gas tax through the...
eXp Realty Realtor Liora Israel.Image via Young Kim, The Philadelphia Inquirer. When a licensed practical nurse had her rent raised by $400, she decided to go looking for a three-bedroom house in Delaware County or Philadelphia to rent for herself and her two children.
PHILADELPHIA - Residents on both sides of the Delaware River have grown frustrated with the ground-shaking vibrations from ‘boom parties’ that locals say have become more common. ‘Boom parties’ happen when large groups of people gather near the Delaware River and blast music from cars that are equipped...
There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
How many businesses can say that they've been around for 84 years? Not many. The community is losing a great "mom-and-pop" shop. If you've been in business for over eight decades, you have to be doing something right. As is the case with most stores that stand the test of...
With gas prices going up to $5 a gallon and everything else going up with it, vacationing in New Jersey is going to be a lot more expensive this summer. It's not like you're getting a cost of living raise every time prices go up. If that happened, you'd be getting several raises a week.
TRENTON – After exasperated lawmakers demanded action on setting up rules for workplace impairment recognition experts required as part of legalizing recreational marijuana, the state’s cannabis regulators offered assurances it’s a priority, though still no timetable. The Cannabis Regulatory Commission offered an update on its progress at...
Mayor W. Reed Gusciora was joined by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, and other dignitaries last week to announce Jennings Village, a development that will bring safe, high-quality and affordable housing to the residents of the City of Trenton. The development, located...
While New Jersey's government has done nothing to offer drivers a break as gas prices head toward $5 a gallon, New York State is kicking off it's Gas Tax Holiday. As part of the state budget, New York is suspending a 16-cent gas tax from June 1 through the end of the year.
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is under fire for transferring a total of $20 million into a program that provides pandemic-relief payments to immigrants who are in the country illegally. The two $10 million transfers flouted a requirement in the state budget that the Legislature approves such...
With his package of gun reform bills stalled in the state legislature, Gov. Phil Murphy used Wednesday's mass shooting in Tulsa, OK, to urge lawmakers to take action. "We don't have to live like this," Murphy Tweeted, "It’s time for Congress to pass nationwide gun safety legislation and for the Legislature to pass our sweeping gun safety bill package."
The Jersey City Council has unanimously passed a resolution to authorize preparation and mailing of estimated tax bills for the third quarter of this year that will reflect an increase in the estimated tax rate. Under the resolution, the estimated tax rate will increase from 1.604 percent to 1.889 percent,...
All New Jersey recipients of the New Jersey Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive extra benefits in June, the New Jersey Department of Human Services announced Wednesday morning. New Jersey households eligible for the program will receive at least $95 in emergency benefits or the maximum benefit for your...
Some New Jersey Amazon workers upset by an imminent job site closing walked out in solidarity Wednesday, June 1.One Bellmawr worker told Eyewitness News he felt he was being treated like "warehouse machinery," not people.Amazon is reportedly closing the Camden County facility and forcing them to ta…
Comments / 11