Jefferson County, CO

Teen suspect in stabbing of correctional officer in Lakeside area is in custody

By Megan Ulu Lani Boyanton
Daily Record
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teenage suspect in the stabbing of a correctional officer in the Lakeside area was captured about four hours after the incident. The 17-year-old was taken into custody in the area of West 43rd Avenue and Eaton Street, which was in the perimeter of...

