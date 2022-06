PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With gun violence spiking in the city of Pittsburgh and a long, hot summer ahead, Mayor Ed Gainey is set to announce his plans for action.Police have long maintained that a small group of criminals is responsible for the vast majority of violent crimes. Gainey's plan would target that violent few. People like Ronald Steave, who is accused of killing three people on New Year's Eve. He is also suspected in at least two other homicides. Later this week, the mayor will announce a plan to get people like him off the streets before they commit other violent...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO