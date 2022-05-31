Flood Warning issued May 31 at 11:26AM CDT until June 06 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS

(Willmar MN-) One of the DFL candidates for House District 16B has withdrawn from the race. The filing deadline was Tuesday and Freg Cogelow and Margaret Karsten of Willmar filed to challenge Republican Dave Baker. Karsten and Cogelow would have faced each other in the August 9th primary, but Karsten on Thursday withdrew, leaving the road clear for Cogelow to face Baker in November. Any candidate who has filed for office has until the end of the day today to withdraw if they chose.
(UVALDE, Texas) -- The Uvalde Police Department and the Uvalde Independent School District police force are no longer cooperating with the Texas Department of Public Safety's investigation into the massacre at Robb Elementary School and the state's review of the law enforcement response, multiple law enforcement sources tell ABC News.
