Mississippi State

Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast

WLOX
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnce the sun sets, most of the showers should dissipate. Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows in the 70s. The winds will be from the southeast, but they will settle overnight. Wednesday and Thursday look hot and humid with isolated thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s and heat index...

www.wlox.com

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Severe storms are expected to roll in this morning

This morning will start calm, but storms will be moving into the region later this morning and through the afternoon. The Ozarks have been upgraded to an enhanced risk tomorrow, level 3 out of 5. Storms will form north of the region. All severe weather modes will be possible, including winds up to 70mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado spin-up. Storms will be moving south and east throughout the day before moving out of the Ozarks by this afternoon to evening.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert for scattered downpours

Alert: Yellow Alert for this afternoon into this evening for isolated to scattered downpours that could lead to some flooding. There's also a slight risk for severe thunderstorms south of the city where we could see locally damaging winds.Forecast: With the exception of a few stray showers, today gets off to a quiet start. But it looks like showers/thunderstorms make a comeback this afternoon -- mainly after 1PM -- and linger into this evening. The severe threat seems to be on the southern fringe of our area, but we should at least see some downpours (localized flooding) and rumbles of thunder around here. We should catch a break late this evening into the early overnight hours, then another round of showers will sweep through closer to daybreak. Any showers early tomorrow morning will be followed by clearing skies, decreasing humidity and highs in the 70s.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be sunny, warm and pleasant with highs in the 70s. Sunday we'll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the 70s. 
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Entering the summer weather pattern this month

It is June and we begin to enter the official summer-weather pattern of heat and humidity. “Upper ridging will keep us mostly dry and hot for much of the week. Spotty to scattered showers/storms are possible Wednesday, around 30%, then rain
ENVIRONMENT
Fortune

What could be the year’s first Atlantic tropical storm is already taking aim at Florida

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The remnants of Hurricane Agatha, a Pacific hurricane that slammed into Mexico on Monday, are increasingly looking like they’ll re-form as a tropical storm in the Atlantic, and appear to be targeting Florida right as hurricane season gets underway.
FLORIDA STATE
WWL-AMFM

Hot, humid, and some rain

Temperatures will climb to the 90s along with the chance of rain. “Nothing too crazy in the forecast as it stays hot, humid with a little rain around. Afternoon highs through the weekend will climb to near 90 degrees, but with humidity…
ENVIRONMENT
Lakeland Gazette

70 percent in 5 days

Tropical Weather Outlook NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL 800 PM EDT Tue May 31 2022 For the North Atlantic...Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: 1. Near the Yucatan Peninsula and Southeastern Gulf of Mexico: A large area of disturbed weather has developed near the Yucatan Peninsula, partially related to the remnants of Agatha interacting with an upper-level trough over the Gulf of Mexico. Despite this marginal environment, this system is likely to become a tropical depression by Friday as it moves northeastward across the Yucatan Peninsula, the northwestern Caribbean Sea, and southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize during the next couple of days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida, and the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday. Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula, western Cuba, the Florida Keys and the Florida Peninsula should monitor the progress of this system. * Formation chance through 48 hours...medium...40 percent. * Formation chance through 5 days...high...70 percent.
MIAMI, FL
AOL Corp

Atlantic basin may come alive in early June

AccuWeather meteorologists continue to outlook the chance for the East Pacific's first named storm of the year, Agatha, to redevelop over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico during the opening days of the Atlantic hurricane season. Forecasters expect Hurricane Agatha to move inland over Mexico with flooding rain and damaging winds...
ENVIRONMENT

