ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in June 2022

By Kyle Thomas
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylwqe_0fvqzxYF00

It’s time for a hot summer!

Journey into June, a month that will get you fired up for fun, friends and sexy times.

Mercury retrograde ends and life speeds up

Hallelujah! Mercury retrograde comes to a close at the onset of June—the 3rd to be exact. This means that for the first two weeks of the month, we’ll still feel a bit lost in the fog as our lives begin to pick up speed and we sort out all the drama that went down in the second half of May.

Anything that was delayed, broke down or went awry will finally get sorted out. Oh, and if you ended up under your ex during the retrograde (yet again), shake off those vibes or figure out where you truly stand going forward.

It’s time to take the lead

Let the fire of life ignite your life! With Jupiter , the planet of expansion, and Mars , the planet of drive, heating up Aries all month, you’ll be eager to strike out into new territory, start new journeys and take the lead. Those who show leadership or entrepreneurial strength now will see big wins in the years to come. Consider how you’d like to be the master of your destiny and carve out that path now—personally and professionally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LwG0q_0fvqzxYF00
June 2022 will bring you such a fabulous vibe.
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y6I8s_0fvqzxYF00
Mars in Aries will bring you fiery sex and scandalous hook-ups It’s Gemini season

Let’s get social! Gemini season is the third season of the zodiac year and the final period of spring. This time of the year sees the days continuing to get longer, as we feel curious about the world and eager to connect with others. The pace of life will be rapid, as you juggle many things personally and professionally. Use this time to meet new people or have fun with your crew. Venus, the planet of romance, will also enter Gemini in the last third of the month, bringing you fun, laughter and flirting.

Summer begins!

Let’s get spicy! The Summer Solstice arrives on June 21 this year, the time of year when day is at its longest point. This is a time of setting new goals, ramping up for more progress and standing in our power. Embrace your fullness now.

Follow me for daily insight or read 2022 predictions for your zodiac sign or your 2022 love life and relationship horoscopes now! Don’t forget to check out your monthly horoscope by me, too!

Your ultimate guide to June 2022’s astroweather

  • June 3, 2022: Hooray! Mercury retrograde is finally over. However, proceed with caution for the coming days until things start to pick up, staying clear of the stormy vibes.
  • June 4, 2022: Saturn, the planet of life lessons, karma and responsibility, turns backwards in the zodiac sign of Aquarius until October 23, 2022. In the coming months, we’ll review our communities, how we interact with our networks and our ability to organize in groups. Restrictions and constrictions cracking down on the people will be a theme we evaluate now.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x68gZ_0fvqzxYF00
Embrace your sassy summer vibes!
Getty Images
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NK1uy_0fvqzxYF00
Embrace lady luck and witness miracles as ‘guardian angel’ Jupiter enters Aries
  • June 10, 2022: As Mercury sings in tune with Pluto, your mind and communications will be hella intense. This is an excellent time to get to the heart of matters and dig deep for investigation or research.
  • June 11, 2022: Prepare for a whirlwind day! Venus unites with Uranus, which means that our love lives, relationships and finances could get super shaken up! If you’ve been looking for more spice and adventure, make it happen. Singles may meet someone exotic or outside of their normal type. Relationships that are already on rocky ground could blow up now.
  • June 13, 2022: Mercury, the planet of the mind, dances into Gemini. He briefly visited here at the end of April and first weeks of May. Luckily, he’s in a good mood now and will bring a more social, curious and fast-paced vibe to our lives.
  • June 14, 2022: A fiery full moon in Sagittarius arrives today. This full moon is also known as the Strawberry Moon. Get ready for an adventurous energy to electrocute your spirit, pushing you to step out of your comfort zone, have fun and learn more about what life has to offer.
  • June 16, 2022: Today will bring fab—and not so fab—vibes upon you. The Sun will kiss Saturn across the sky, bringing recognition, success and achievement. Focus on your long-term goals, get moving toward them and use your determination to show the world what you’ve got! However, the Sun will clash with murky Neptune, making you feel tired, depleted and confused—so do your best to keep yourself focused and you should be able to break through the fog. Beware of shady people trying to use and abuse you. Bye, haters!

Astrology 101: Your guide to the stars

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mt3k_0fvqzxYF00 Sex, love and relationship predictions for every zodiac sign in 2022
  • June 18, 2022: Mercury finally leaves it’s post-shadow phase behind him, meaning that our daily lives will be back up to speed. Venus feels the whip crack upon her from a sassy Saturn today, bringing sadness, distance and rocky vibes to face in our love lives, relationships and finances.
  • June 19, 2022: Yay! Venus and Neptune exchange sparkles today, bringing magic, passion, creativity and romance to you. Set up a first date or plan something sweet with your one-and-only.

  • June 20, 2022: Get ready for a gorgeous day as Mercury holds hands with Jupiter across the sky. You’ll feel optimistic, euphoric and #blesssed. Good news should come your way. Plan to take chances, enjoy yourself and dream big.
  • June 21, 2022: As the Summer Solstice arrives, the summer season will ignite your spirit! This also means that it is the beginning of Cancer season as the Sun dives into the tide pools of the crab. Venus will also shimmer with Pluto, bringing intensity, passion and lust to your love life and relationships.
  • June 22, 2022: Venus, our planet of love, dashes into the skies of Gemini. This will bring an extremely social, chatty and flirty energy to your heart. Get out there and meet peeps!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zFgOk_0fvqzxYF00
Dance right into a summer of passion.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • June 27, 2022: As Mars and Saturn have a pow wow today, you’ll feel ambitious and fired up to tackle major goals. You can make significant progress on a long-term project, as well as have all the determination you need to succeed. This energy will echo out a few days before and after, too.
  • June 28, 2022: Neptune, the planet of imagination, begins its retrograde today until December 3, 2022. Expect your dreams to become super intense in the months ahead. A new moon in Cancer also arrives today, giving you a chance to recharge your emotional batteries, reflect on the past and reconnect with family. Fix up your living space and bring in fresh vibes. Venus also dazzles with Jupiter today, making it an excellent time to plan parties, give gifts or indulge! Love and friendship will be sweet as honey!

You’re welcome. Be sure to check back for our monthly horoscope, too!

Predictions from my BFF and world-renowned psychic Calise Simone :

The energies of frustration are high as the month begins but they fade quickly.  You’re likely to feel much more aligned with your life by June 7th.  The brightest energy of the month will be felt between 18th and 21st.  This is a time of miracles, breakthroughs and great change. Even if your circumstances feel confusing or ‘unfair’, trust the universe.  Changes which occur in your personal life during these dates are likely to bring long term happiness, even if they feel like obstacles in the short term.  Rely on your intuition to navigate change. Only you will know what’s right for you.

Animal Card pull from mystic artist Narayana Montúfar :

In June, the Animal Spirit kingdom showers us with the beautiful presence of the Swan. This water animal brings potent healing to our lives so we can begin to move with more elegance and confidence. Something new is lurking under the surface, and this mystical creature helps us channel it by reflecting, creating and writing. A deeper part of ourselves is ready to emerge, and so the Swan appears as our guide to help us refine the way we express this new creative power to the world. To connect with the angelic-like being, spend time alone while focusing on any creative projects or endeavors. Shall you ask, the Swam may pay you a visit.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

Your Weekly Horoscopes: May 29 to June 4, 2022

This week begins with a major jolt of energy as action-oriented Mars meets rabble rouser Jupiter in Aries. Found in the charts of firebrands like Susan Sarandon, Emily Ratajowski and Fiona Apple, Mars conjunct Jupiter is an aspect for taking leaps of courage, throwing it all up against the wall just to see what sticks.
LIFESTYLE
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For June 2022

Aries – Throughout the rest of Gemini season, you are going to be swamped with responsibilities. You will be running here and there without having much of a chance to rest. Then, when Cancer season starts on June 21, you’re going to act like more of a homebody than usual. You’re not going to feel as spontaneous and outgoing as you normally do – but that will actually be a good thing. It will give you the opportunity to rest and recharge. It will allow you to slow down a little and enjoy the quiet moments.
LIFESTYLE
Allure

Your Pisces June 2022 Horoscope Predictions Are Here

Your emotional depth makes you a poet, but it can also cause your heart to break. But June brings a retrograde for your ruling planet, dreamy Neptune, so here's what you need to expect. your sign's 2022 horoscope predictions have in store for you or check out the Pisces personality...
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

4 Lucky Zodiac Signs Will Be Kicking Off June With A Bang

June is here, which means 2022 is halfway over. If you’re wondering where time has gone, your guess is as good as mine. With the summer solstice right around the corner, we’re entering into one of the busiest, most adventurous times of the year. Extended vacations, long summer nights, and beach days fill up everyone’s calendar, but June 2022 will be the best month for four lucky zodiac signs. Spring may have come with some pretty big life changes, but things are definitely taking a turn for the better for this group.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zodiac#New Planet#Abc Television#Mars#Mercury
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
IFLScience

Rare Book From 1698 Reveals Belief In Extraterrestrial Life On Saturn And Jupiter

A rare book, written in the 17th century and predicting alien life on Saturn and Jupiter, has been discovered in England – and now it may sell for thousands at auction. Back in the dark ages, things were a lot simpler. Humanity knew its place in the universe, and that place was right in the center, surrounded by the orbiting Sun, Moon, six other planets, and eventually, some kind of large star-flecked dome that held the whole thing like a gigantic snow globe.
ASTRONOMY
Pocono Update

Total Eclipse Of The Century, Full Blood Moon Tonight

This super flower blood moon coming tonight will be one of the earliest, brightest, and most profound this century. This lunar event will happen tonight between moonrise and moonset. People worldwide will be able to spectate such a natural wonder from anywhere on Earth, with the best seats in the house in America and West Africa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
StyleCaster

Your Summer 2022 Horoscope Is A Rollercoaster Ride, So Strap Yourselves In

Click here to read the full article. Set your inner child free, because here comes the sun! Despite where you reside in the world, the summertime is always a reason to look on the bright side of things (and your summer 2022 horoscopes prove it). Warm and beaming with life, this vivacious season is symbolic of celebration, fertility and nourishment, at least when looking at it from a spiritual standpoint. Astrologically, the summer solstice—happening on June 21 at 5:14 a.m. ET—marks the beginning of Cancer season in the northern hemisphere. There are no coincidences in astrology; the fact that the...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Gemini, Your June Horoscope Predicts A Surprising Shift In A Relationship

Click here to read the full article. You can breathe a sigh of relief, Gemini. After all, your Gemini June 2022 horoscope is here and the astro gods are blessing you with a bit of *very* good news! On June 3, Mercury—your ruling planet—will bring its retrograde to completion, moving forward in your 12th house of spirituality. The intuitive downloads you’ll be processing as the month begins will be out of this world! In fact, by June 11, you may experience a deep change of heart. As Venus joins forces with Uranus in your subliminal 12th house, you could stumble across...
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

The Zodiac Signs That Can Fight (And Will!)

Zodiac signs that can fight have a big bearing on a person. For instance, when a person is angry, they frequently express themselves in a manner that they would never have done otherwise:. Some people can maintain their composure and steer clear of situations, while others have a much harder...
LIFESTYLE
Family Proof

What’s the Best Zodiac Sign and Why?

A zodiac sign is like a comprehensive inspection of one’s character. And while you may be familiar with the characteristics of your zodiac sign, have you ever considered how it compares to the other 11? Are you among the best or worst zodiac signs? It prompts the question, “What is the best zodiac sign?”
purewow.com

The 4 Most Persuasive Zodiac Signs Who Can Coax You Into Anything

When it comes to being persuasive, there are some among us who can charm their way through any scenario—whether that’s through flirting, keen observation or laying out convincing arguments. These influential superpowers may have something to do with the stars, so check out the four most persuasive zodiac signs below.
LIFESTYLE
Cleopatra Jade

This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For May 23rd to 29th, 2022

In this week's Astrology, Mars and Venus will transit through Aries and Taurus, respectively, encouraging us to focus on pursuing our goals and seeking ways to bring comfort in our lives. And Mars will conjunct Jupiter, giving us the desire to go on a new adventure that will bring us joy.
StyleCaster

Capricorn, Your June Horoscope Says Your Creative Instincts Are On Point

Click here to read the full article. Have you been feeling bored with your life lately? If so, you can blame it on Mercury retrograde, which has been zapping the life out of your creative fifth house. Luckily, your Capricorn June 2022 horoscope says you’re starting to get the ball rolling! On June 3, Mercury retrograde will finally come to an end, allowing you to embrace inspiration and turn it into artistic output. You’re about to reconnect with what makes you feel *alive*. In fact, when Venus joins forces with Uranus in your playful fifth house on June 11, you might...
LIFESTYLE
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Predicts Challenges, But Also Opportunities

Click here to read the full article. Be kind to yourself, because your weekly horoscope for May 9 through May 15 is testing your will to succeed. Alas, we the collective now find ourselves in the thick of things. Retrograde season is nigh — or rather, now. Almost two weeks ago, Pluto (planet of transformation) in Capricorn went retrograde. On Tuesday, Mercury (planet of communication) follows the lead of the planet of transformation and begins its own retrograde motion. Fortunately, Mercury ‘s Rx period is not nearly as long as Pluto’s. However, being in the sign of Gemini, Mercury’s sign...
LIFESTYLE
Austonia

Leo: July 23-Aug 22

This Gemini Season is particularly intense for you, Leo, as it calls forth both a fiery, hungry spirit and a more serious, dedicated energy, aware of life’s hardships and limitations. These impulses herald a summer of growth and maturation, which would be great to get a good jump on. Just don’t let this process make you too heavyhearted or self-involved! Your friends, community, and experience of the broader social world at large can help soften and clarify this strong, fiery self that’s metamorphosing. You might rely upon this bigger, human perspective to help you progress smoothly and gracefully. Although it might require some extra humility, taking yourself less seriously can be a superpower. A lighthearted approach can be extraordinarily efficient and effective. It might be paradoxical, but consider that relying on a bigger, greater power than your own is your path to individual fullness.
ASTRONOMY
Austonia

Libra: Sept. 22-Oct. 23

​This Gemini season will provide ample opportunities for you to learn and grow through your relationships, Libra. We’re really looking at the full spectrum of potential experiences here—on the one hand, Mars’ entry into Aries can ignite flammable subjects, and people are generally likely to be on edge, assertive and protective. On the other, Venus’ conjunction with Uranus toward the end of the month can bring unexpected encounters and new forms of relationship into play. Throughout all of this, there’s a theme for the next year of growth through fiery, direct relationships. This is a step beyond just keeping the peace which may be discomforting, but consider that it may take your relationships to incredibly satisfying and enduring places.
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

Here's What Cancer Season Has in Store For Your Zodiac Sign

As social, communicative Gemini season wraps up, we move into sentimental, intuitive Cancer season. Ruled by the moon, which serves as the emotional compass of astrology, the cardinal water sign is all about getting in your feelings and connecting with your nearest and dearest. It's no wonder this is a time when we're particularly focused on enjoying downtime with loved ones, whether we're bonding during summery getaways or by taking in a glimmering fireworks display. While the sun is in Cancer, you could be more of a homebody — emotional, wistful, and nurturing. It's a time of year that has the potential to truly bring us closer to our nearest and dearest. Here's everything you need to know about Cancer season in 2022.
LIFESTYLE
ohmymag.co.uk

This zodiac sign is always in search of perfection

Fortunately, we all know that nobody is perfect. But beware of this astrological sign. perfection in everything they undertake. And often, this can cause them a lot of problems in their daily life! They seek to eliminate all of life's hazards. The ultimate quest for perfection. There is one astrological...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy