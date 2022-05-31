What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in June 2022

It’s time for a hot summer!

Journey into June, a month that will get you fired up for fun, friends and sexy times.

Hallelujah! Mercury retrograde comes to a close at the onset of June—the 3rd to be exact. This means that for the first two weeks of the month, we’ll still feel a bit lost in the fog as our lives begin to pick up speed and we sort out all the drama that went down in the second half of May.

Anything that was delayed, broke down or went awry will finally get sorted out. Oh, and if you ended up under your ex during the retrograde (yet again), shake off those vibes or figure out where you truly stand going forward.

Let the fire of life ignite your life! With Jupiter , the planet of expansion, and Mars , the planet of drive, heating up Aries all month, you’ll be eager to strike out into new territory, start new journeys and take the lead. Those who show leadership or entrepreneurial strength now will see big wins in the years to come. Consider how you’d like to be the master of your destiny and carve out that path now—personally and professionally.

Let’s get social! Gemini season is the third season of the zodiac year and the final period of spring. This time of the year sees the days continuing to get longer, as we feel curious about the world and eager to connect with others. The pace of life will be rapid, as you juggle many things personally and professionally. Use this time to meet new people or have fun with your crew. Venus, the planet of romance, will also enter Gemini in the last third of the month, bringing you fun, laughter and flirting.

Let’s get spicy! The Summer Solstice arrives on June 21 this year, the time of year when day is at its longest point. This is a time of setting new goals, ramping up for more progress and standing in our power. Embrace your fullness now.

Your ultimate guide to June 2022’s astroweather

June 3, 2022: Hooray! Mercury retrograde is finally over. However, proceed with caution for the coming days until things start to pick up, staying clear of the stormy vibes.

June 4, 2022: Saturn, the planet of life lessons, karma and responsibility, turns backwards in the zodiac sign of Aquarius until October 23, 2022. In the coming months, we’ll review our communities, how we interact with our networks and our ability to organize in groups. Restrictions and constrictions cracking down on the people will be a theme we evaluate now.

June 10, 2022: As Mercury sings in tune with Pluto, your mind and communications will be hella intense. This is an excellent time to get to the heart of matters and dig deep for investigation or research.

June 11, 2022: Prepare for a whirlwind day! Venus unites with Uranus, which means that our love lives, relationships and finances could get super shaken up! If you’ve been looking for more spice and adventure, make it happen. Singles may meet someone exotic or outside of their normal type. Relationships that are already on rocky ground could blow up now.

June 13, 2022: Mercury, the planet of the mind, dances into Gemini. He briefly visited here at the end of April and first weeks of May. Luckily, he’s in a good mood now and will bring a more social, curious and fast-paced vibe to our lives.

June 14, 2022: A fiery full moon in Sagittarius arrives today. This full moon is also known as the Strawberry Moon. Get ready for an adventurous energy to electrocute your spirit, pushing you to step out of your comfort zone, have fun and learn more about what life has to offer.

June 16, 2022: Today will bring fab—and not so fab—vibes upon you. The Sun will kiss Saturn across the sky, bringing recognition, success and achievement. Focus on your long-term goals, get moving toward them and use your determination to show the world what you’ve got! However, the Sun will clash with murky Neptune, making you feel tired, depleted and confused—so do your best to keep yourself focused and you should be able to break through the fog. Beware of shady people trying to use and abuse you. Bye, haters!

June 18, 2022: Mercury finally leaves it’s post-shadow phase behind him, meaning that our daily lives will be back up to speed. Venus feels the whip crack upon her from a sassy Saturn today, bringing sadness, distance and rocky vibes to face in our love lives, relationships and finances.

June 19, 2022: Yay! Venus and Neptune exchange sparkles today, bringing magic, passion, creativity and romance to you. Set up a first date or plan something sweet with your one-and-only.

June 20, 2022: Get ready for a gorgeous day as Mercury holds hands with Jupiter across the sky. You’ll feel optimistic, euphoric and #blesssed. Good news should come your way. Plan to take chances, enjoy yourself and dream big.

June 21, 2022: As the Summer Solstice arrives, the summer season will ignite your spirit! This also means that it is the beginning of Cancer season as the Sun dives into the tide pools of the crab. Venus will also shimmer with Pluto, bringing intensity, passion and lust to your love life and relationships.

June 22, 2022: Venus, our planet of love, dashes into the skies of Gemini. This will bring an extremely social, chatty and flirty energy to your heart. Get out there and meet peeps!

June 27, 2022: As Mars and Saturn have a pow wow today, you’ll feel ambitious and fired up to tackle major goals. You can make significant progress on a long-term project, as well as have all the determination you need to succeed. This energy will echo out a few days before and after, too.

June 28, 2022: Neptune, the planet of imagination, begins its retrograde today until December 3, 2022. Expect your dreams to become super intense in the months ahead. A new moon in Cancer also arrives today, giving you a chance to recharge your emotional batteries, reflect on the past and reconnect with family. Fix up your living space and bring in fresh vibes. Venus also dazzles with Jupiter today, making it an excellent time to plan parties, give gifts or indulge! Love and friendship will be sweet as honey!

The energies of frustration are high as the month begins but they fade quickly. You’re likely to feel much more aligned with your life by June 7th. The brightest energy of the month will be felt between 18th and 21st. This is a time of miracles, breakthroughs and great change. Even if your circumstances feel confusing or ‘unfair’, trust the universe. Changes which occur in your personal life during these dates are likely to bring long term happiness, even if they feel like obstacles in the short term. Rely on your intuition to navigate change. Only you will know what’s right for you.

In June, the Animal Spirit kingdom showers us with the beautiful presence of the Swan. This water animal brings potent healing to our lives so we can begin to move with more elegance and confidence. Something new is lurking under the surface, and this mystical creature helps us channel it by reflecting, creating and writing. A deeper part of ourselves is ready to emerge, and so the Swan appears as our guide to help us refine the way we express this new creative power to the world. To connect with the angelic-like being, spend time alone while focusing on any creative projects or endeavors. Shall you ask, the Swam may pay you a visit.

Kyle Thomas is a globally recognized pop culture astrologer who has been featured in “Access Hollywood,” E! Entertainment, NBC & ABC television, Cosmopolitan Magazine, Hulu, Bustle, Elite Daily, Marie Claire and more. He is known for his cosmic guidance for celebrities, business executives and prominent influencers. His work harnesses the power of the stars in regards to entertainment lifestyle and trends affecting people worldwide. For more information, visit KyleThomasAstrology.com .