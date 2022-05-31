William Todd Baldwin of Henderson, Illinois, died at 6:54 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 22, 1961 in Newton, Iowa, the son of William C. and Thalia E....
John T. Guthrie, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois, died Friday May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. After a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer, he was care for by Henderson County Hospice Services. John was born April 13, 1938 in Milford, Iowa and is the son of Quintus A and Helen E Wiggins Guthrie. On May 4, 1968, John married Sandra K. Stivers (nee McDavid) in Monmouth, Illinois. Along with marriage, John happily became a step father to Jim and Pati Stivers on May 4, 1973. John and Sandy welcomed their son J. Kyle Guthrie. John worked at Monmouth Stone Company for approximately forty years until his retirement in 2007. John is a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union and the Oquawka United Methodist Church. John is an avid New York Jets Football fan and loved to go the Catfish Bend Casino. John is survived by his daughter, Pati Langer of Burlington, Iowa and two sons, Jim and Claudia Stivers of Deerfield, Illinois and Kyle Guthrie of Mason, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren and two great great grandchildren surviving. John’s sister, Venita Louise and Peter Millis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and two brothers, Dick and Judy Guthrie of Pheonix, Arizona and Nick and Loretta Guthrie of Sioux City, Iowa. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Sandra, and brother, Arthur T. Guthrie, Sr.
Jack R. Dutton, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away at 9:20 am on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. Jack was born on October 6, 1930 in Coldbrook Township in Rural Warren County. Jack was raised in Mercer County and as a boy moved to Kirkwood where he attended local schools and Yorkwood High School where he graduated with the class of 1948. Jack married Evelyn Louise Kaywood on September 23, 1950 in Monmouth, Illinois. She passed away on September 25, 2021. Jack began work at Central Feed and Produce in Kirkwood, Illinois and was employed there as the operator for forty-four years and until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed NASCAR racing, especially when a “Chevy” was the winner. Jack loved times with his children, his grand and great grandchildren, and spending time with his brothers and sisters. Jack was also known to judge a handshake, and love a strong handshake in an individual. He is survived by three daughters, Denise and Roger Babbitt of Stark, Florida; Betty and John Ballard of Monmouth, Illinois; and Joyce and Bob Melton of Little York, Illinois. There are three sons who survive, Jack and Lisa Dutton of Burlington, Iowa; Bob and Mandy Dutton of West Burlington, Iowa; and Michael and Tracy Dutton of Macomb, Illinois. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren also are surviving. Jack’s sisters survive, Peg Lantz of Monmouth, Illinois and Mary and Paul Fonseca of Monmouth, Illinois and two brothers, Jim and Carol Dutton of Kirkwood, Illinois and Bill and Diane Dutton of Oquawka, Illinois. Preceding Jack in his death are his parents, wife, three great grandchildren, and two brothers.
Sargent Thomas Parker 82, of Good Hope, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 PM Sunday, April 24, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Peoria, Illinois to Stanley and Mary (Matthews) Parker. He was raised by Bea and Bill Parker. Surviving...
Jeri L. Peterson was born February 13, 1935 in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Theodore R. and Irene L. (Batterson) Anderson. She died Sunday, May 29, 2022 at Wesley Village in Macomb, Illinois where she had been a resident for nine years. Reared and educated in Southeastern Iowa, Jeri received...
Tamara Sloan, 50, of Galesburg, IL, passed away at 1:55 p.m. Monday, May 30, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. She was born September 26, 1971 in Galesburg, the daughter of John Sloan and Rebecca Anderson. She was raised and educated in Avon and graduated from Avon High School.
Harold L. Saline, 71, of Galesburg, IL passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL. Harold was born on August 19, 1950, in Galesburg, IL. He was the son of Dean and Fern (Reed) Saline. Harold married, Terrie Campbell on December 14, 1974, at Maxey Chapel Church in Appleton, IL. Together they built a life and celebrated 47 years of marriage. Harold is survived by his wife, Terrie of Galesburg, IL; his daughters Misty (Matthew) Lerner of Elmwood Park, IL and Brenna (Travis Hornik) Saline of Minneapolis, MN; siblings, Barb Heimer and Jerry Saline both of Knoxville, IL; grandchildren, Mckinley and Maddox Lerner; brother-in-law, Jerry Fordyce of Abingdon, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Fordyce; granddaughter, Maddyn Lerner; and brother-in-law, Bill Heimer.
In celebrating the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association’s and Title IX’s 50th Anniversary, the IBCA had media and coaches select the 30 most impactful people in Men’s Basketball and the 30 most impactful people in Women’s basketball during the last 50 years. This week, the IBCA recognized Galesburg High School’s Evan Massey.
The CDC reported late last week that 15 Illinois counties, including Henderson and Knox, are now rated at High Community Level for COVID-19. An additional 30 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level, according to the CDC. The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage,...
GALESBURG — The Carl Sandburg College baseball team was represented by a pair of players on the All-Region IV Division II Rawlings Gold Glove team for their defensive prowess this spring. Freshman Caileb Johnson (Brimfield, Ill./Brimfield) earned the nod at first base while freshman Mitch Ball (East Peoria, Ill./East...
Wendell R. Nelson, 91, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 7:25 am on Friday, May 27, 2022 at his home. Wendell was born August 31, 1930 in Monmouth, IL to Roy Leon and Mabel (Isaacson) Nelson. He was raised and educated in Kirkwood, IL, graduating from Kirkwood High School in 1948.
The Annual Cops and Bobbers Monmouth Fraternal Order of Police Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 4th from 8 am to noon at Citizen’s Lake. Investigator Josh Kramer shares more on what the FOP is all about:. “It is basically a union organization of police officers across the...
Sandra P. Ross, 83, of Roseville, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 10:50 p.m. surrounded by her family. She was born October 18, 1938 in Swedesboro, New Jersey, the daughter of Howard B. and Evelyn Packer. She married the love of her life, Mervin Ross, on January 25, 1958.
**photo courtesy of Stan Jenks, features volunteers of last Community Care Days in September of 2019. On Friday, June 17th and Saturday, June 18th, members and volunteers from ten local churches and the surrounding community will come together for Community Care Days. Local volunteer and organizer Stan Jenks shares how the program came to be:
Over the Memorial Day weekend Monmouth Fire Department honored two Monmouth Firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice. Richard Perrott Firefighter – 1835-05/28/1868 was fatally injured while responding to a fire. Dennis R. Olson Assistant Chief – 12/7/1946-03/06/1993 was fatally injured during a structural collapse while performing firefighting operations.
North 6th Street between Broadway and Euclid in the City of Monmouth is another stretch of roadway on tap for reconstruction. While there is a new water main on the east side of the road, the houses to the west are not connected, which would be the first step in this project says City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher:
Eye exams are not a one and done type of appointment. Typically, one is to get their eyes checked once a year. As for children, eye exams are required for certain grades in going back to school examinations, shares Candace Dieckow of Precision Family Eye Care in Galesburg:. “Just a...
Brian Woodard named new Fighting Scots Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Head Coach. Monmouth College’s Roger Haynes, a 53-time Midwest Conference Track and Field Coach of the Year, recently stepped down from the position of head coach of the Fighting Scots Men’s and Women’s Track and Field. Just last month, Haynes was awarded the conference’s women’s coach of the year, following the Scots’ women’s outdoor team title.
Why cook when you can go out to eat a delicious meal and support local youth? Bring your family or come with friends to the Henderson County Fairgrounds and enjoy time together having dinner and help fund 4-H programs and scholarships for local youth. The Henderson County 4-H BBQ serves...
Take a night off from cooking and support the local 4-H youth at the Henderson County Fairgrounds in Stronghurst on Saturday, June 4th from 4 to 7 pm. Dine-in or carry out a delicious pork chop sandwich, potato salad or potato chips, baked beans, applesauce, dessert, and a drink. Tickets...
On South A Street where the old dairy building was located in the City of Monmouth, City Administrator Lew Steinbrecher says the space will be transformed to a small parking lot and green space:. “It will be a small parking lot area to help provide some of the parking needs...
Comments / 0