ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Border Patrol agent recalls rushing Texas school in effort to save wife, daughter

By Chloe Folmar
WJBF.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Hill) — Border Patrol agent Jacob Albarado on Tuesday discussed his experience in rushing the elementary school that was the site of a mass shooting last week in an attempt to save his wife and daughter, who both ultimately survived the attack. In an appearance on NBC’s...

www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Power 102.9 NoCo

People Laugh at Young Thug Asking to Use Bathroom During Court Hearing, Judge Tells Them to Stop – Watch

Young Thug was denied bail during a recent bond motion, but one of the viral moments of the whole court hearing came when the rapper asked to use the bathroom. For hours yesterday (June 2), Young Thug appeared in court from the Cobb County Jail in Georgia via closed-circuit video. The livestream was made available by Atlanta's 11Alive News. During the hearing, Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, attempted to convince Judge Ural D. Glanville that Thugger should be granted bond. The court hearing lasted for over four hours, with the rapper sitting in a small room staring at a screen the entire time, and only talking for a couple brief moments during the entire process. At one point late in the day, Thug couldn't help but request to relieve himself.
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy