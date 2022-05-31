ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Jill Biden to give commencement speech at LA City College

By City News Service
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CNS) — First lady Jill Biden will deliver the keynote address at Los Angeles City College’s commencement ceremony on June 7, officials announced Tuesday. “We are just overjoyed and extremely honored that the first lady of the United States will be joining us this year. We love her,” LACC...

