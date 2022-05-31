ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

20 years of St. Pete Pride kicks off with a beach party

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — June 1 — it's the start of many things here in the Tampa Bay area, but perhaps the most fun and exciting is the return of St. Pete Pride!. And what better way to celebrate the start of Pride...

www.wtsp.com

Comments / 2

Related
destinationtampabay.com

29th Annual Dunedin Craft Festival

If Tampa is on your travel agenda this June, you can’t miss out on this terrific craft event in the city’s most desirable suburb of Dunedin. It is here, a short drive from Tampa, along Dunedin’s Main Street, you will meet some of the country’s finest crafters with products all handmade in the U.S.A. The event is put on by Howard Alan Promotions and American Craft Endeavors.Enjoy viewing botanical hotplates, ceramic planters, functional pottery, hair accessories, handmade one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces and an expansive Green Market offers something for every taste & budget. Located near Clearwater and a short drive from Tampa, Dunedin has a small-town image, but packs the punch of a bustling city.
DUNEDIN, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa's Four Green Fields lives on, inside a warehouse

Okay, y'all, someone has completely recreated the original Four Green Fields inside of a warehouse in the shadow of downtown Tampa.If you've read this news elsewhere, good for you. We had not heard and we now want to shout it.Ben stopped in on Tuesday and smiled for about an hour … just sat on the bar stool and smiled.Catch up fast: If you're new here, Four Green Fields was an edgy and political Irish pub in a thatch-roofed building on Platt Street that opened in 1992. In a city of good bars, Four Green Fields was among the best.A frequent...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
cltampa.com

25 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend

Ricardo Arjona (Yuengling Center, Tampa) TechN9ne w/Joey Cool/X-Raided/¡Mayday! (Jannus Live, St. Petersburg) Rock the Park Tampa: House of I w/In Transit/NDO (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) Friday, June 3. Bone Thugs-N-Harmony w/Sam E Hues/DJ Ku (The Ritz, Ybor City) Christie Lenee w/Chasing Jonah (Central Park Performing Arts Center, Largo)
TAMPA, FL
thegabber.com

Pride Events in Gulfport, St. Petersburg This June

St. Pete Pride is more than a parade, but a monthlong itinerary of parties, art receptions, gay-icon hosted events, and more. Deciding how to celebrate can feel daunting, but The Gabber has you covered with a list of Pride events in St. Pete (and Gulfport!) this June. Saturday, June 4.
GULFPORT, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s 10 Most Famous High School Grads

Don’t know if they were voted Most Likely To Succeed in the yearbook, but these Tampa area high school grads all made their mark. From actors to pro wrestlers (although that could be considered one and the same), reporters to rappers, the list of celebrities who wore the cap and gown at their high school graduation here in Tampa Bay is pretty diverse.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beach Party#Pete Price#Pride Parade#Tampa Bay Area#Pride Month#Racism
Beach Beacon

Largo senior community gone to the dog

LARGO — If dogs are man’s best friend, it makes sense for a dog in a senior living facility to have a lot of friends. And that’s the case at Elison Senior Living of Pinecrest in Largo, as officials recently held a puppy party for residents to celebrate the 6th birthday of Max the “community dog.”
LARGO, FL
thegabber.com

Sandy Madeira Memories: Growing Up in a Young Town

Seventy-five years ago, residents celebrated the birth of Madeira Beach after casting their votes at Bay Palms Trailer Park on May 5, 1947. Three close friends who lived in Madeira as the community took shape recently shared memories of growing up there. A Wet and Wild Childhood. Sandy Gustafson moved...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
SuncoastPost

8 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To Tampa

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S, with over 21 million people. It’s also the fourth richest in terms of GDP. Tampa, Florida, is the third-largest city in the state, with a population of 395,912. This city is on the shores of Tampa Bay, which has the largest port in the state.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
thatssotampa.com

Brunchery serves up stuffed French toast, chocolate waffles, and crepes in Wesley Chapel

Tampa loves to brunch. Whether it’s a long plate of seasoned deviled eggs, or super stuffed French toast, in Tampa brunch is sacred. Nowhere is that more epitomized than at the Brunchery, a long revered sweet and savory institution in New Tampa and now Wesley Chapel. While the name “The Brunchery” may give off the decadent vibe, this restaurant is absolutely bursting with Florida charm.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
cltampa.com

Michael McDonald joins the Doobie Brothers onstage in Tampa this weekend

Golden anniversaries are becoming more and more common (sorry, children of the ‘70s), and The Doobie Brothers are leaning in this weekend when the band plays Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre on Friday, June 3. In celebration of the band’s 50th trip around the sun—well, 52nd, thanks to COVID—Michael...
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

The Peach Truck is Coming Back to Tampa Bay

The Peach Truck’s highly anticipated summer tour is about to kick off and is hitting the Tampa Bay region in mid-June for pre-order pickup. The Peach Truck Tour is hitting Tampa and surrounding cities on June 15. Stephen and Jessica Rose the Founders of The Peach Truck join Gayle...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy