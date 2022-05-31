Jane Rose Humphreys McClure, Kingston

Eric Lee King, 53 of Heiskell, TN passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Eric grew up in the Marlow community, Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing pool, going fishing, arrowhead hunting, and ginsenging. He spent many years teaching his friends all about ginsenging that was passed on from his dad. He also loved spending time at home with his family watching him play video games and watching movies. He had a love for gaming at a young age, there wasn’t a game that he couldn’t tell you about. He spent a lot of time co-oping with his friends online. Eric worked at Oak Ridge Automotive and Industrial supply for 23 years as the delivery driver to all the DOE plants in Oak Ridge where he made many friends along the way. Eric loved talking about the old days and how good it was growing up and eating good food out of the garden and watermelons from Muddy Pond that his dad always got. He always drove by his old childhood home and Clinton Elementary school. He always had a story to tell and loved to talk about the old things and places in Clinton. Eric was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he accepted Christ as his savior. He also attended Victory Baptist Church in Andersonville. He always enjoyed hearing God’s word preached and reading his Bible.

HEISKELL, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO