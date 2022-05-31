Henderson and Knox Counties at High Community Level for COVID

The mass shooting that drove a national news cycle in the past week was the one at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school where 19 students and two teachers died at the hands of an 18-year-old gunman. But that wasn't the only mass shooting. According to the Gun Violence Archive, a...
Jack R. Dutton, age 92, of Monmouth, Illinois; passed away at 9:20 am on Tuesday May 31, 2022 at OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth. Jack was born on October 6, 1930 in Coldbrook Township in Rural Warren County. Jack was raised in Mercer County and as a boy moved to Kirkwood where he attended local schools and Yorkwood High School where he graduated with the class of 1948. Jack married Evelyn Louise Kaywood on September 23, 1950 in Monmouth, Illinois. She passed away on September 25, 2021. Jack began work at Central Feed and Produce in Kirkwood, Illinois and was employed there as the operator for forty-four years and until his retirement. He was an avid Chicago Cubs Baseball fan, and enjoyed NASCAR racing, especially when a “Chevy” was the winner. Jack loved times with his children, his grand and great grandchildren, and spending time with his brothers and sisters. Jack was also known to judge a handshake, and love a strong handshake in an individual. He is survived by three daughters, Denise and Roger Babbitt of Stark, Florida; Betty and John Ballard of Monmouth, Illinois; and Joyce and Bob Melton of Little York, Illinois. There are three sons who survive, Jack and Lisa Dutton of Burlington, Iowa; Bob and Mandy Dutton of West Burlington, Iowa; and Michael and Tracy Dutton of Macomb, Illinois. Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren also are surviving. Jack’s sisters survive, Peg Lantz of Monmouth, Illinois and Mary and Paul Fonseca of Monmouth, Illinois and two brothers, Jim and Carol Dutton of Kirkwood, Illinois and Bill and Diane Dutton of Oquawka, Illinois. Preceding Jack in his death are his parents, wife, three great grandchildren, and two brothers.
John T. Guthrie, age 84, of Oquawka, Illinois, died Friday May 27, 2022 at home surrounded by his family. After a short, but courageous battle with lung cancer, he was care for by Henderson County Hospice Services. John was born April 13, 1938 in Milford, Iowa and is the son of Quintus A and Helen E Wiggins Guthrie. On May 4, 1968, John married Sandra K. Stivers (nee McDavid) in Monmouth, Illinois. Along with marriage, John happily became a step father to Jim and Pati Stivers on May 4, 1973. John and Sandy welcomed their son J. Kyle Guthrie. John worked at Monmouth Stone Company for approximately forty years until his retirement in 2007. John is a member of the Mid Central Operating Engineers Union and the Oquawka United Methodist Church. John is an avid New York Jets Football fan and loved to go the Catfish Bend Casino. John is survived by his daughter, Pati Langer of Burlington, Iowa and two sons, Jim and Claudia Stivers of Deerfield, Illinois and Kyle Guthrie of Mason, Michigan. There are nine grandchildren and two great great grandchildren surviving. John’s sister, Venita Louise and Peter Millis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and two brothers, Dick and Judy Guthrie of Pheonix, Arizona and Nick and Loretta Guthrie of Sioux City, Iowa. Preceding him in death are his parents, his wife Sandra, and brother, Arthur T. Guthrie, Sr.
Sargent Thomas Parker 82, of Good Hope, Illinois, passed away at 6:37 PM Sunday, April 24, 2022, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL. He was born Aug. 7, 1939, in Peoria, Illinois to Stanley and Mary (Matthews) Parker. He was raised by Bea and Bill Parker. Surviving...
The county fair season kicks off this week in Illinois. First out of the gate is the Greene County Fair in Carrolton where Jerry Joyce is county fair board president. The Macon County Fair in Decatur also opens this week. ***Report Courtesy of farmweeknow.com***
The city of Moline is celebrating passage of a bill that will give the city first rights to purchase several acres of riverfront land that will become available when the old Interstate 74 bridge is torn down. House Bill 5205 was signed into law by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on...
The Illinois Manufacturers’ Association is applauding a new law that allows students to be introduced to technical education at an earlier age. The law expands career and technical education in Illinois schools and supporters say it will help students better understand their career pathway options as early as the sixth grade.
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a big deal out of “finding” 250,000 hidden Illinoisans during the past decade, claiming the state population was over 13 million in the 2020 Census head count. “I look forward to celebrating this development with all Illinoisans, including those who routinely badmouth our...
The Annual Cops and Bobbers Monmouth Fraternal Order of Police Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, June 4th from 8 am to noon at Citizen’s Lake. Investigator Josh Kramer shares more on what the FOP is all about:. “It is basically a union organization of police officers across the...
MC DONOUGH COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Severe storms ripped through McDonough County, Illinois, late Tuesday night with the National Weather Service issuing a Tornado Warning at 10:00 p.m. that continued for more than an hour. The storm left damage near Industry, Illinois, where trained storm spotters reported a tornado on...
INDUSTRY, Ill. (KWQC) - UPDATE: The tornado was 3.7 miles northwest of Industry and was on the ground for 1.6 miles from 10:34 p.m. to 10:38 p.m. May 31. The National Weather Service Quad Cities has confirmed an EF-1 tornado caused damage on May 31 just north of Industry, Illinois.
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Summer is almost here, and that means strawberry season is underway in Central Illinois. Nic Roth from Roth Countryside Produce in Morton said he has started to pick berries this week. Roth said the recent rounds of rain have really helped his berries flourish. “It’s...
William Todd Baldwin of Henderson, Illinois, died at 6:54 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, Illinois, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born December 22, 1961 in Newton, Iowa, the son of William C. and Thalia E. (Arndt)...
The Normal Fire Department responded to a fire on May 28 at Rivian’s assembly plant in Illinois. No injuries were sustained during the incident and damage was minimal but it is the third such fire that the plant has suffered in seven months. The NFD said in a statement...
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Kerry Sutton, announces the results of a Roadside Safety Check (RSC) held in Fayette County from late-night May 28 to early morning May 29. The RSC was conducted at US 51 and Orchard St in Vandalia, by District 12 officers. Violations...
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) this past Friday reported 36,843 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 45 additional deaths since the Friday a week before. It’s the first drop in coronavirus cases in Illinois after eight straight weeks of increases, according to the CDC. 15 Illinois counties are now rated at the High Community Level, all in northern Illinois, with an additional 30 counties in the Medium Community Level. The IDPH continues to urge everyone to observe the safety precautions of avoiding large gatherings of people, using face coverings, and becoming vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as possible. More information and details are available on the www.dph.illinois.gov website or by going online at www.covid.gov.
The complaint alleges Cheryl Hampton, now 67, and her son, Chad Hampton, now 45, lynched an effigy of their Black neighbor to intimidate him in 2020. One of two people accused of intimidating a Black neighbor in northwest Illinois now lives in Knox County. The two are charged in Illinois...
(The Center Square) – With inflation driving up the cost of just about everything, now Illinois homeowners are dealing with rising insurance rates. According to QuoteWizard, the average insurance premium nationwide went up 2%, but the increase was larger in the Land of Lincoln. “When we look at Illinois,...
State public health officials say they have begun to see cases of rabies in bats… and say it’s important to take precautions if you find yourself in proximity to any sick, wild animal. Rabid bats have been reported in four Illinois counties, including Macon and Champaign. Any bat...
Comments / 0