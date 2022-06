BUFFALO, N.Y. — Today is June 1 and the start of Meteorological Summer, and it just so happens the new season could start off with some seasonal storms. Storm Team 2 is carefully monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms across Western New York this afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Western New York and northern Pennsylvania within a severe weather risk area of 2 out of 5 for Wednesday. This means the region has a greater chance for thunderstorms, a few of which could grow to severe strength.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO