CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on firearm, drug charges arrested

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating a car burglary and the illegal use of a credit card on May 25. According to police, they took a report of a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Office Max, at 4215 27th Street, where a debit card was stolen. Then the person who stole the debit card attempted to make a purchase at Walmart.

MOLINE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO