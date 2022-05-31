CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on firearm, drug charges arrested

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Lamont Hill Sr., 41, is wanted in Scott County for escape of a felon and parole violation on a charge of manufacture/delivery of meth. Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-11, 300 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – A former Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy has been accused of “sextortion.”. Klint Michael Bentley, 37 of Fairbank, was charged Friday with Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe. Investigators say Bentley pulled over a vehicle in Buchanan County for speeding, then asked...
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Richmond for 2nd degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection with vandalism at the Clinton Municipal Pool on June 1. Pool employees told Clinton police broken glass bottles were found in the pool that had not been there the...
On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon, according to a police release. According to...
MORRISON, Ill. — A Morrison family held a victims rights rally outside of the Whiteside County Couthouse this afternoon, in protest of a possible plea deal. Charles Von Holten was charged with eight counts of sexual assault against two of his grandchildren in 2018. Von Holten is currently out on bail.
This week's local crime and court updates from The Quad-City Times. Davenport police investigating second shots fired call to occur Wednesday in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue. For the second time in the span of about five hours, Thursday, Davenport police are at a house in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue investigating a shots fired call.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested Friday and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims on May 29, 2021, in Rock Island. Seth D. Washington, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class M Felony, according to Rock Island Police Department in a media release.
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg mother has pleaded guilty after being charged of first degree murder in the January 24, 2021 stabbing death of her 7-year-old daughter. Knox County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle accepted the plea of 30-year-old Hazel Ivy on Thursday. The guilty please was conditioned on...
Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of methamphetamine. According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 1st, Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence.
CASCADE, Iowa (KWQC) - A man killed in a fire Wednesday night in Cascade has been identified as 39-year-old Christian Wagner, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Friday. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office, Cascade police, the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office and multiple...
Davenport, IA- A Davenport man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug and firearm charges. 28-year-old Julian Black of Davenport was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Neighbors near a home at the center of a murder investigation in Cedar Rapids, say something should have been done sooner. Police were called to the house on 10th Avenue Southeast more than 90 times in five years leading up to the death of 22-year-old Emily Leonard.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating a car burglary and the illegal use of a credit card on May 25. According to police, they took a report of a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Office Max, at 4215 27th Street, where a debit card was stolen. Then the person who stole the debit card attempted to make a purchase at Walmart.
Police found at least 10 casings in the street after a gunfire incident shortly after 5:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sylvan Avenue and East 9th Street, Davenport. Davenport Police told our Local 4 News crew no one reported any injuries. Officers, including a crime-scene technician, remained at the scene to talk with neighbors and tag evidence.
A new drug charge for a Spring Valley woman who has a growing wrap sheet. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was arrested by Spring Valley Police last weekend at her home on West 3rd Street. She was picked up on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. The drug Ellis allegedly had was fentanyl.
For the second time in the span of about five hours, Thursday, Davenport police are at a house in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue investigating a shots fired call. The first shots fired call occurred at 5:22 p.m. Thursday. Police located several empty shell casings in the roadway. No...
The Silvis Police responded to the 800 block of 20th Avenue for a call for service on Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 5:15 p.m. K-9 Officer Sgt. Joseph Miletich responded with his K-9 partner. While Sgt. Miletich was on the scene, an incident occurred involving the officer’s K-9 and an 18-year-old male bystander, which resulted […]
