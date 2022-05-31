ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Scott County for failing to appear on firearm, drug charges arrested

By KWQC Staff
KWQC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted in Scott County...

www.kwqc.com

KIMT

Former NE Iowa sheriff's deputy charged with 'sextortion'

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa – A former Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy has been accused of “sextortion.”. Klint Michael Bentley, 37 of Fairbank, was charged Friday with Extortion, Non-Felonious Misconduct in Office, and Accepting a Bribe. Investigators say Bentley pulled over a vehicle in Buchanan County for speeding, then asked...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Police arrest man connected to vandalism at Clinton pool

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton Police arrested 20-year-old Nicholas Richmond for 2nd degree criminal mischief, a class D felony, in connection with vandalism at the Clinton Municipal Pool on June 1. Pool employees told Clinton police broken glass bottles were found in the pool that had not been there the...
CLINTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Clinton Police arrest 20-year-old for broken glass in city pool

On Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the glass was found in the morning and was not there the previous afternoon, according to a police release. According to...
CLINTON, IA
State
Iowa State
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Scott County, IA
Crime & Safety
tncontentexchange.com

What you missed this week in notable Quad-Cities crimes and court cases

This week's local crime and court updates from The Quad-City Times. Davenport police investigating second shots fired call to occur Wednesday in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue. For the second time in the span of about five hours, Thursday, Davenport police are at a house in the 900 block of Sylvan Avenue investigating a shots fired call.
KWQC

Second man arrested in connection with 2021 fatal Rock Island shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Moline man was arrested Friday and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kielan J. Sims on May 29, 2021, in Rock Island. Seth D. Washington, 21, is charged with first-degree murder, a Class M Felony, according to Rock Island Police Department in a media release.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Galesburg woman pleads guilty in January 2021 stabbing death of daughter

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg mother has pleaded guilty after being charged of first degree murder in the January 24, 2021 stabbing death of her 7-year-old daughter. Knox County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Doyle accepted the plea of 30-year-old Hazel Ivy on Thursday. The guilty please was conditioned on...
GALESBURG, IL
KWQC

Police arrest 4 in Moline drug, firearm investigation

Trinity Cancer Center honors more than 60 oncology donors with wall. About a third of the donor wall is filled with names. Man convicted of murder in death of Kewanee girl now faces new sexual abuse charges. The crash remains under investigation. First Alert Forecast - Sun and low humidity...
MOLINE, IL
KBUR

Oquawka man arrested for possession of methamphetamine

Oquawka, Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of an Oquawka man for possession of methamphetamine. According to a news release, on Wednesday, June 1st, Sheriff’s Deputies were at residence in rural Keithsburg assisting Mercer County Deputies arresting a man on a Mercer County warrant. While making an arrest on the warrant, Deputies observed a pickup pulling up to the residence.
OQUAWKA, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in Cascade fire

CASCADE, Iowa (KWQC) - A man killed in a fire Wednesday night in Cascade has been identified as 39-year-old Christian Wagner, the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release Friday. Around 9 p.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s office, Cascade police, the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office and multiple...
CASCADE, IA
KBUR

Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Charges

Davenport, IA- A Davenport man has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for drug and firearm charges. 28-year-old Julian Black of Davenport was sentenced Wednesday to 150 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Carrying a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime.
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police investigate burglary

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Moline police are investigating a car burglary and the illegal use of a credit card on May 25. According to police, they took a report of a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Office Max, at 4215 27th Street, where a debit card was stolen. Then the person who stole the debit card attempted to make a purchase at Walmart.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Officers find casings Thursday after gunfire incident

Police found at least 10 casings in the street after a gunfire incident shortly after 5:15 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Sylvan Avenue and East 9th Street, Davenport. Davenport Police told our Local 4 News crew no one reported any injuries. Officers, including a crime-scene technician, remained at the scene to talk with neighbors and tag evidence.
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Fentanyl Arrest Made In Spring Valley

A new drug charge for a Spring Valley woman who has a growing wrap sheet. Thirty-four-year-old Ashley Ellis was arrested by Spring Valley Police last weekend at her home on West 3rd Street. She was picked up on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. The drug Ellis allegedly had was fentanyl.
SPRING VALLEY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Police investigate K-9 bite incident

The Silvis Police responded to the 800 block of 20th Avenue for a call for service on Wednesday, June 1 at approximately 5:15 p.m. K-9 Officer Sgt. Joseph Miletich responded with his K-9 partner. While Sgt. Miletich was on the scene, an incident occurred involving the officer’s K-9 and an 18-year-old male bystander, which resulted […]
SILVIS, IL

