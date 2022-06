“Equitable grading practices: People are going to hear that and not understand it.”. That’s what Ralph Martire, an Oak Park and River Forest High School District 200 board member, said at a May 26 regular meeting after administrator Laurie Fiorenza gave an update on the ongoing work of a leadership team of administrators and teachers looking at, among other issues, teachers’ approaches to grading. The teachers’ methods of grading – which include scoring Fs no lower than 50% instead of a zero or using a competency-based system to measure students’ skills – were folded into a presentation about the district’s efforts to offer more professional support and collaboration opportunities this year.

