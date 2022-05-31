ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Bank in Kent robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning, police seek suspect

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Kent police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Huntington Bank on East Main Street at gunpoint at about 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say the person entered the bank, pointed a firearm at the teller and presented a note demanding money. The suspect placed the money into a beige purse and then fled the bank.

They say they are unsure if the suspect is a man or woman, but that the person is heavy set  and wearing a pink hoodie, pink mask and a stocking hat.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Kent police detectives at 330-673-7732.

Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Huntington Bank in Kent robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning, police seek suspect

Comments / 15

Susan Loomis
1d ago

I going to say with the cost of everything going up maybe she has to buy food for her kids and pay her bills single mothers need thus help and the government just keeps putting everything where you got to spend alot of money to live gas is high,food is high and rent and bills are high so yeah I can bet there going to see alot more people shop lifting and robbing banks to try to make ends meet . there making it impossible to live in less your rich

Reply
3
I.P. Freely
2d ago

they think everybody owes them something they are just lazy and have no respect for themselves or others

Reply(5)
5
hot rod heaven
2d ago

Doesn’t matter where they go the results are the same. What a group of people

Reply
9
