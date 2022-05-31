ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Jefferson County authorities search for inmate who stabbed guard, escaped

By David Mullen
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding an inmate who escaped from the Platte Valley Youth facility.

The Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda escaped from a dentist's office at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside after he stabbed a guard.

He is between 5 feet, 6 and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs between 118 and 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.

The guard suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities urged residents to shelter in place as they searched for the teen. Anyone who has information on Ocegueda's whereabouts should call 911.

The Denver Gazette

Douglas County deputy accused of bringing contraband into jail

A Douglas County sheriff's deputy is accused of bringing contraband into the county's detention facility. Carley Jackson, 24, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of first-degree official misconduct, conspiracy, introducing contraband in the second degree, attempt to influence a public servant and bribery, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. Authorities...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Federal judge refuses to halt lawsuit involving Loveland officer's shooting of pet dog

A federal judge has refused to pause the civil lawsuit against the City of Loveland and two officers for killing a couple's 14-month-old puppy. U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter decided that considering all factors, including whether the defendants are likely to succeed on their request to dismiss the case, there is no justification for halting the discovery of evidence.
LOVELAND, CO
The Denver Gazette

Police: Man fatally shot in northwest Denver

A shooting Friday in northwest Denver left one man dead, according to the Denver Police Department. The shooting occurred at West 35th Avenue and Grove Street, police said. As of Friday morning, there was no word of an arrest. Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner will release the man's name after his family has been notified.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for killing Longmont woman

The man charged with killing a Longmont woman in 2018 after she rejected him and called him a “weirdo” received 48 years in prison Friday. Juan Figueroa Jr. pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the death of Rita Gutierrez-Garcia. He agreed to a sentence of 48 years for the murder charge and 12 years for the kidnapping charge, each with five years of mandatory parole.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Medicine Container Lying In Stolen Car Helps Wheat Ridge Officer Apprehend Suspect

(CBS4) – A police officer in Wheat Ridge saw a piece of evidence in a stolen car over the weekend and it quickly led to the arrest of an apparent car thief. (credit: Wheat Ridge Police) Wheat Ridge Police Department shared a Facebook post on Wednesday that praised the officer’s keen eye. They said they have been up to their ears dealing with 178 reported vehicle thefts so far this year, and that in many cases the car that’s stolen is located. It’s less likely, however, that the thief is caught. “Fortunately, we do find many of them … they’re unoccupied and therefore...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
