Jefferson County authorities search for inmate who stabbed guard, escaped

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding an inmate who escaped from the Platte Valley Youth facility.

The Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Juan Ocegueda escaped from a dentist's office at 5801 W. 44th Ave. in Lakeside after he stabbed a guard.

He is between 5 feet, 6 and 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs between 118 and 130 pounds and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tan pants.

The guard suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries. He was expected to be released from the hospital Tuesday, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Authorities urged residents to shelter in place as they searched for the teen. Anyone who has information on Ocegueda's whereabouts should call 911.