One of the most interesting storylines surrounding the Green Bay Packers this offseason is star quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ new stable of weapons in the post-Davante Adams era. However, of equal importance is the health of star offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, who missed all but one contest last season with a torn ACL that he suffered in December of 2020. Bakhtiari has yet to participate in OTAs for the Packers, something that has concerned pundits and fans alike. Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke about Bakhtiari’s health and delivered some eyebrow-raising comments, per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO