New Lebanon, NY

New Lebanon schools placed on lockout after threat

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — New Lebanon Junior-Senior High School was placed on lockout after a threat was made on social media, Superintendent Andrew Kourt confirmed to NEWS10. The Walter B. Howard Elementary School was also placed on lockout out of an abundance of caution.

Kourt said the lockout started at 8:52 a.m. because of an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement, including the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police, are on scene.

