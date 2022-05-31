Opinion | Wood column: Johnny Price was the Diamond Demon

A while back I acquired an unusual baseball collectible. It is a baseball card issued by the Remar Bread Company in 1946, and pictures the player Johnny Price, an infielder with the Oakland Oaks of the Pacific Coast League.

What caught my attention was that Price is posed in uniform throwing two baseballs at the same time. I had to know if it was a gag photo or if there was something more to it.

It turns out that Price was a professional baseball player who toiled for most of a decade in the minor leagues before playing for the Cleveland Indians in the American League for seven games in 1946. However, where he really made his mark was as a jaw-dropping baseball trick artist who entertained crowds during the post-war 1940s through the 1950s.

In 1946, a short film was made entitled “Diamond Demon” which showcases Johnny performing an assortment of his amazing tricks. In the film, narrated by Pete Smith, Johnny starts off throwing two balls simultaneously to two catchers, then three balls at once. He throws one high, one low; then from home plate he throws one back to the pitcher and one perfectly to second base. That is just the warmup as he goes on to hitting fast pitches upside down while hanging from a bar, hitting balls with the knob of the bat like a pool cue. In the grand finale, Price races around in an Army jeep catching fly balls. The film is remarkable and confirms what Cleveland owner Bill Veeck said at the time, that “ Price can do things with a bat, ball, and glove that nobody else in the world can do.”

John Thomas Reid Price was born in 1912 on a farm in Winborn, Mississippi, south of Memphis, Tennessee. He was the only boy of five children, and was treated so badly by his father, a Klu Klux Klan member, that he left home before he finished high school. He ends up during the Great Depression hopping trains, living like a hobo, but developing his baseball shills playing for semi-pro teams throughout the south.

Price was a good enough player to be signed by the St. Louis Cardinals organization and plays several minor league seasons, while he is also developing his ability to be a trick performer. Now married, he could not support his wife with baseball, and for a time he quit baseball. Then WWII forced his draft into the Army at age 29. A hip injury resulted in his discharge in 1944, but he had entertained the troops with his baseball tricks, and despite it costing him his first marriage, he returned to baseball.

He was a talented fielding shortstop, but a light hitter. That did not deter Veeck, who outbid the New York Yankees for his services. Al Schacht, the reigning “Clown Prince of Baseball” would see a Price performance and say “He’s worth whatever they pay him.”

Price actually played in seven games in 1946, but his playing career would end as he would take on a full schedule of performances. “Nineteen finger joints I’ve broken, 19 fractures and 14 years of hard work. That’s the secret of what you call my success,” he told reporters.

His entertainment career flourished. He married his second wife 14 years his junior and took her to South America where they loved his act. A flamboyant dresser, he traveled in a lavender Cadillac convertible equipped with a toilet. He was making more money than almost any active player, performing in 132 ballparks in 48 states in one year. His stunts always got more daring and more dangerous. He incorporated into his act an air-powered “bazooka” that would launch baseballs 600 feet into the air that Price would catch while riding his jeep.

He took his air gun with him when he went on a trip to entertain the troops during the Korean War. At one point, near enemy territory he shot baseballs over the line to Communist sentries.

“They studied the balls for a long time,” said Price. “I guess they thought they were mines or booby traps.”

Price had written on each ball, “Bring this ball to Cleveland Stadium. Good for two admissions.”

Price and his wife would have a daughter, and as time progressed his skills, and the demands on his body made his performing more difficult. The minor leagues diminished, and it was not worth it to make the distant travels on the road. The family moved to San Francisco, and Johnny would work as a bartender. His fame faded and he suffered from severe depression, possibly as a result of degenerative brain disease. He had suffered numerous concussions from being hit by baseballs.

Johnny Price committed suicide in 1967. “He was a gentle soul who would give you the shirt off his back,” said his daughter Marsha. “He was so generous, he gave away a lot of his money. He loved baseball so much, and he became depressed when he couldn’t play anymore.”

It will be worth your time to pull up “Diamond Demon” on YouTube. After watching it, I’m sure you will agree with Tris Speaker, the Hall of Fame outfielder who would sometimes accompany Price on his public appearances, when he said, “If I hadn’t seen these things, I wouldn’t believe them. And I’m still not sure that I do.”