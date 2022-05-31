Clinton Aldine Tucker, Jr.

Jimmy Scott Taylor, age 58, of Gainesville, GA passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jimmy Larry Taylor and Stella Mae Taylor. He is survived by his children, Gregory Scott Honeycutt, Gainesville, GA, Ashlea Nicole (Michael) Stines, Auburn, GA, Victoria Louise (Simon) Patton, Lawrenceville, GA, Mackenzie Marie Taylor, Winder, GA; 2 grandchildren, Simeon Anthony Patton III, Isaiah Maximus Patton; sisters, Tanya Taylor, Gainesville, GA, Tiffany Taylor, Dawsonville, GA, Evelyn Lyn (Mark) Holder, Braselton, GA, Darlene (Michael) Thornhill, Braselton, GA, Susan (David) Yancey, Helen, GA; brothers, Manuel (Renee Tiller) Spear, Gainesville, GA, Ronnie (JoAnn) Coley, Roswell, GA, Tommy Coley, Roswell, GA. Mr. Taylor was born on August 11, 1963 in Cedartown, GA. He attended Central Gwinnett High School in Lawrenceville, GA. He was a landscaper. He also was a member of Antioch Baptist Church, Buford, GA. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church (Hwy. 124 Braselton Hwy, Buford, GA 30519) with Pastor Ronnie Coley officiating. The Family will receive friends at the Church immediately after the Service.
