ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q97.9

Is It Rational or Silly to be Scared of Sharks in Maine Waters?

By Meghan Morrison
Q97.9
Q97.9
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Listen… I know there will be many of you coming at me telling me I’m completely delusional to be scared of a shark in Maine but I really don’t think my fear is THAT crazy. I am extremely blessed to live right near the water and...

wjbq.com

Comments / 1

Related
B98.5

Look What Appeared In A Central Maine Driveway!

A South China resident got quite a shock when they discovered a crustacean in their driveaway, despite the fact that they live miles from the nearest body of water. In a Facebook post, the finder explains that it is too small to be a lobster, unless it is a very young lobster. The creature measures about 5 or 6 inches in length.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Shark Attacks#Gulf Of Maine#Great White Shark#Animals#Washington Post#Climate Center#Gmri#Wmtw
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19 Right Now

COVID-19 cases across the United States have been on the rise since the beginning of April, though deaths have been declining since February, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases increased in 45 states from two weeks ago, and based on cases per capita, the most dangerous state for COVID-19 is Rhode […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

California’s famous redwoods growing special leaves to combat historic drought, scientists find

California’s famous redwood trees grow leaves specifically designed to suck in enough water from the air around them, according to a new study.It has long been accepted scientific fact that trees absorb water through their leaves. But the new study published in the American Journal of Botany, shows in new detail how redwoods adapt their capacity for water intake to their particular enviornmental conditions. Redwoods, which once thrived in the western hemisphere but can now only be found in coastal California and southern Oregon, have two types of shoots: axial shoots, which are bunched together and located close to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NECN

How Long Do I Need to Quarantine If I Test Positive for COVID-19?

With COVID-19 cases rising in Massachusetts and most of the state now considered high risk for community transmission, it may be time to revisit quarantine guidance. What should you do if you test positive for COVID-19? The latest virus quarantine guidance, as posted on the Massachusetts Department of Public Health...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

Q97.9

Portland, ME
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy