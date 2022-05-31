Exclusive Clip Of WWE Superstars On ‘WWE Tag Team’ Episode Of MasterChef Junior

The Double Or Nothing weekend issues have reportedly caused MJF some heat within the AEW locker room. As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF’s status for AEW Double Or Nothing was in doubt this weekend after failing to appear at Saturday’s Fan Fest due to ongoing issues with AEW President Tony Khan. MJF ended up opening Double Or Nothing with Wardlow, who defeated his former teammate for the win. After the match, MJF was stretchered away. Following the conclusion of Double Or Nothing, it was reported that MJF arrived at the T-Mobile Arena shortly before Sunday’s match and then left immediately afterward. It was also reported that MJF will miss the next few AEW TV tapings, if not more. According to Fightful, MJF has a lot to think about in terms of the future. It was also reported that a meeting with Khan and MJF was planned.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO