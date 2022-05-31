ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Exclusive Clip Of WWE Superstars On ‘WWE Tag Team’ Episode Of MasterChef Junior

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Get a sneak peak at WWE Superstars on MasterChef Junior. On June 2, 2022, MasterChef Junior will air an episode called 'Junior Edition: WWE Tag Team.' Set to appear on the show are Natalya, The Miz, Dolph...

www.fightful.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
Popculture

'Dancing With the Stars' Reportedly Makes Change That Longtime Fans Will Love

Dancing With the Stars could be bringing back original executive producer Conrad Green as it makes the move for Season 31 from ABC to Disney+. Deadline reports that the veteran reality show producer, who was the executive producer and showrunner of Dancing With the Stars when it first premiered on ABC in 2005 and helped pitch the original format to the network, is in advanced talks to return to the dance competition show as an EP once more.
THEATER & DANCE
stillrealtous.com

Hall Of Famers Threatened To Leave WWE If They Weren’t Given TV Time

At any given time the WWE roster is loaded with talent, but there’s only so much TV time to go around. The Bella Twins know what it’s like to reach the top of WWE as they’re now Hall of Famers. However, there was once a point during their WWE run when they were fighting to get TV time.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gordon Ramsay
Person
Ember Moon
Person
Dolph Ziggler
Person
The Miz
PWMania

Curtis Axel Makes His First WWE TV Appearance Since Being Released In 2020

Joe Hennig, also known as former WWE star Curtis Axel and the son of “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, made an appearance on Monday’s RAW. Along with other producers, Axel was seen in the pull-apart brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This is Axel’s first appearance on WWE TV since he was released due to budget cuts in April of 2020.
WWE
PWMania

Dakota Kai Reveals New Name and Shows Off Her New Post-WWE Look

Dakota Kai was one of many WWE NXT talents released in April 2022. Kai is officially a free agent due to a 30-day non-compete clause in her NXT contract. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke on Kai possibly signing with AEW in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com. “I...
WWE
SheKnows

Chad Duell Updates Fans on His General Hospital Status — and Sends a Message to Robert Adamson

Jaws dropped on June 1 when Sonny and Carly’s son suddenly had a new face. Although Wednesday’s General Hospital featured One Life to Live alum Josh Kelly making a most memorable debut, the biggest shock in the episode was still the fact that suddenly Robert Adamson — formerly The Young and the Restless’ Noah — was filling in for Chad Duell as Michael.
TV & VIDEOS
PWMania

Jeff Jarrett Reacts to His New Role With WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has officially announced that he has returned to the WWE as an executive. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE hired Jarrett to serve in a high-level executive position on the company’s live events side last week. Jarrett’s new role entails him “taking over live events” for WWE, according to reports.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tag Team#Wwe Superstars#Combat#Athena#Masterchef#Fox
wrestlingrumors.net

Update On The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles (And It’s Not Good)

So much for that. Last month, the biggest story in WWE was the night Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out on Monday Night Raw. The company has since responded to the departure, which included the Women’s Tag Team Titles being vacated. A tournament was announced to crown new champions, but there was no details announced. It turns out that the tournament might be in jeopardy.
WWE
PWMania

Lacey Evans’ WWE RAW Match Nixed Despite Being Advertised

After several weeks of anticipation, Lacey Evans was set to return to action on this week’s WWE RAW. She was advertised to be in action Monday night, but that did not happen. Evans was not mentioned, nor was the reason for her match being scrapped. As she is a...
PWMania

WWE RAW Stars Scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown

Some of the top stars from the RAW roster are currently scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown. According to PWInsider.com, AJ Styles and The Miz will be at the event in Columbus, Ohio. It’s likely they’ll just be working a dark match at the show, but WWE has been introducing more stars from other brands into its weekly televised shows of late, so it’s possible they’ll make an appearance.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Latest News on Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ Status for WWE Money in the Bank

As of a few days ago, Brock Lesnar and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns were not confirmed for WWE Money In the Bank. We reported a few weeks ago that Lesnar and Reigns were on the promotional material for Money In the Bank, which is set to air on Saturday, July 2 from Las Vegas. When WWE announced that the show would be moved from Allegiant Stadium to the MGM Grand Garden Arena, it was reported that Lesnar and Reigns were no longer on the MITB poster. Click here for more information on the poster changes, as well as a look at the new poster.
WWE
PWMania

Backstage News on MJF’s Locker Room Heat in AEW, New Details on the Situation

The Double Or Nothing weekend issues have reportedly caused MJF some heat within the AEW locker room. As PWMania.com previously reported, MJF’s status for AEW Double Or Nothing was in doubt this weekend after failing to appear at Saturday’s Fan Fest due to ongoing issues with AEW President Tony Khan. MJF ended up opening Double Or Nothing with Wardlow, who defeated his former teammate for the win. After the match, MJF was stretchered away. Following the conclusion of Double Or Nothing, it was reported that MJF arrived at the T-Mobile Arena shortly before Sunday’s match and then left immediately afterward. It was also reported that MJF will miss the next few AEW TV tapings, if not more. According to Fightful, MJF has a lot to think about in terms of the future. It was also reported that a meeting with Khan and MJF was planned.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fightful

Ricky Starks Values And Appreciates Advice From William Regal

William Regal is one of the most respected minds in the wrestling business and he has shared his knowledge with anyone who has sought advice since he joined AEW. Ricky Starks has had a relationship with Regal dating back to Starks doing extra work in 2012 and the two still have plenty of chats in AEW because Regal knows his advice won't fall on deaf ears.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On Length Of MJF’s AEW Contract

Not many wrestlers have had their name in the news this past week as much as MJF. The scarf-wearing, self-proclaimed “Salt of the Earth” has been the subject of controversy this past week, with some questioning whether he would even show up to face Wardlow in their planned match at AEW Double or Nothing in Las Vegas. After reportedly having arguments with AEW owner Tony Khan about his contract in the past few months, events escalated this weekend when MJF did not show up at Fan Fest and, the night before Double or Nothing, reportedly purchased a plane ticket out of Las Vegas.
WWE
ComicBook

Latest Report on Roman Reigns and The Usos Being Booked at Hell in a Cell 2022

WWE's Hell in a Cell 2022 pay-per-view is scheduled for this Sunday at the Allstate Arena outside of Chicago, but as of right now the card doesn't have any matches featuring the SmackDown roster. It was reported weeks ago that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns would not be on the show, meaning WWE has now gone two pay-per-views in a row without a world championship match. As for The Usos, who recently unified the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Championships, the pair lost a match against Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura on Raw that is supposed to set up a future tag team match. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, that match wasn't planned for the pay-per-view as of early this week.
CHICAGO, IL
Fightful

Fightful

10K+
Followers
27K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy