ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CoLab Public House shakes up San Diego beer scene with multi-brewery concept

By Sara Butler San Diego Union-Tribune
pacificsandiego.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoLab Public House is exactly what it sounds like: a home base for multiple breweries on a mission to collaborate. The new concept in Vista will house three breweries — Barrel & Stave Pour House, Breakwater Brewing, and Laguna Beach Beer Co. — along with Propaganda Wine Co. and Baby’s Badass...

www.pacificsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Casual

The Habit Burger Grill opening in San Diego

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual brand, opened this week in Pacific Beach at 980 Grand Ave., in San Diego. "The San Diego area is home to over 15 Habit Burger Grill restaurants and we are so excited to be opening a drive-thru in Pacific Beach! Guests can look forward to great handcrafted food and our signature 'Habit Hospitality,' " Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release.
SAN DIEGO, CA
localemagazine.com

This Carlsbad Global Taco Bar Has 5 Tacos That Are Far From Ordinary

The Global Flavors and Quality Ingredients at This Carlsbad Hotspot Are Something to Taco ‘Bout. San Diego is synonymous with tacos, and we’re always on the hunt for spots to pick up the city’s specialty. Carlsbad Village’s PureTaco is our latest hot spot, where the mouth-watering taco menu is packed with fan favorites, like Baja fish, Pastor and shredded chicken. But unlike other taco bars, PureTaco has us drooling over the unexpected global flavors in their specialty tacos, such as the Green Curry Shrimp and Pho Beef. The breezy wrap-around, dog-friendly patio, bright decor and central bar stocked with refreshing margarita makings add to the vibe and create the perfect après-beach hang. Regardless of what you’re craving, these five tacos are out of this world. Best Tacos in Carlsbad.
CARLSBAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
San Diego, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
San Diego, CA
Food & Drinks
Vista, CA
Food & Drinks
City
Vista, CA
Vista, CA
Lifestyle
San Diego, CA
Lifestyle
sandiegoville.com

Topgolf Swing Suite Lands In Downtown San Diego

A Topgolf Swing Suite is now open in downtown San Diego, featuring sports simulators, lounge seating, HDTVs and food & drink service. San Diego's new Topgolf Swing Suite is located inside the Bayside Lounge at downtown's bayfront Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina hotel. The entertainment venue features three Swing Suite simulators with golf and other sports games, and also offers a space for hosting events like business meetings, parties and more.
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s Fringe fest returns after two-year break in slimmed-down, pop-up format

After a two-year pandemic break, the San Diego International Fringe Festival returns next week with a combined 130 performances June 2 through 12 at multiple locations. This year’s festival — the eighth produced since 2012 — will be the smallest ever in size, with 26 shows. This year’s festival will also not have a traditional “Fringe Central” home base. Ticket sales will be conducted online, the show schedule will be digital and the venues are spread among several theater, school, gallery and pop-up locations around San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Tasting#Brewery#Food Drink#Colab Public House#Breakwater Brewing#Laguna Beach Beer Co#Propaganda Wine Co#Baby
pacificsandiego.com

San Diego’s top weekend events: June 2-5: ‘Onward’ with Steven Schick, House of Mexico and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5. Broadway San Diego presents the national touring production of Anaïs Mitchell’s Tony Award-winning folk opera that intertwines the ancient love stories of Orpheus and Eurydice and the King of Hades and his wife, Persephone. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 8 p.m. Friday. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave. , San Diego. $55.50 and up. broadwaysd.com.
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

Exploring San Diego: Things to do June 2 - 5

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fill your weekend with good food, art, music and fun wherever you are in San Diego County. The largest beach soccer championship on the West Coast returns to Harbor Beach in Oceanside. Plus, the ultimate pup-friendly summer festival is happening on Saturday for a day...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

18 Picturesque San Diego Restaurants for Your Wedding Day

Couples looking to tie the knot in San Diego have plenty of options, though there is nothing worse than bad wedding food. Luckily, there’s a vast array of local restaurants with unforgettable food that are also able to host the entire event. From ballrooms equipped for large groups to hotel restaurants geared for more intimate gatherings, lovebirds can celebrate their nuptials almost any way they please.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
spectrumnews1.com

San Diego brothers creating better business model for restaurant industry

SAN DIEGO — When it comes to challenging tradition, Pietro Gallo is always looking for his next creation. “It takes a lot of work, honestly,” he said, standing over a stove monitoring multiple pots. “Since day one, we make things right.”. He is the executive chef at...
iheart.com

San Diego to Consider New Rules for Beach Bonfires

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego could soon be enacting some new rules about bonfires. Mission Beach resident Mike Hornung tells NBC 7 he sees the problems with the bonfires first hand during daily walks with his dog. “A lot of times people don’t put them out and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
momswhothink.com

California Residents: Disney Has Just Announced A Special Offer For You

Let's Get Ready for Baby! Sign up for our monthly pregnancy email series, and you'll get regular updates on your baby's development, helpful timelines to get ready for their arrival, must-have baby needs and so much more! PLUS, you'll get instant access to the MomsWhoThink "Ultimate Guide to Baby Naming in 2022." CLICK HERE to get started!
CALIFORNIA STATE
onscene.tv

2 Suspicious Fires Burn Alongside Freeway | San Diego

05.30.2022 | 5:00 AM | SAN DIEGO – 2 vegetation fires broke out on the On-ramp to eastbound Hwy 94 & the southbound I-805 from Home Ave. Firefighters quickly attacked the two fires and stopped them before they could reach any of the houses on top of the hill. The on-ramp was closed by the CHP. Both fires were within 30-40 feet of each other. The fires are considered to be suspicious and the MAST Team was called in to investigate the incident. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Urban Menu

City Heights: Street Food Festival

What & Where? City Heights Street Food Fest will be an evening of live art, music, drinks, community, and street food as diverse as City Heights! Join June 3rd from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM  on Tierra Central - 4090 University Ave to celebrate the City Heights community and its 40th birthday! The Street Food Fest is designed to get people together around tables and food stalls to celebrate another year of community building. [caption id="attachment_6757" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo by Pexels, author: Clem Onojeghuo[/caption] What's it about? For 40 years, the community worked to enhance the quality of life in City Heights to create and sustain quality affordable housing, and livable neighborhoods, trying to foster economic self-sufficiency. All registration/ticketing proceeds will be used to provide job assistance, food, housing, safer streets, and other support to the City Heights community.  [caption id="attachment_6760" align="alignnone" width="1000"] source: https://www.cityheightscdc.org/street-food-fest[/caption] Street food from many cultures around the world will be available for purchase, and your purchase supports sidewalk vendors as they battle unjust legislation that, until recently, made it virtually impossible to be a legally-recognized business. Follow us on Instagram and Facebook The post City Heights: Street Food Festival appeared first on The Urban Menu.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy