CoLab Public House shakes up San Diego beer scene with multi-brewery concept

The Global Flavors and Quality Ingredients at This Carlsbad Hotspot Are Something to Taco ‘Bout. San Diego is synonymous with tacos, and we’re always on the hunt for spots to pick up the city’s specialty. Carlsbad Village’s PureTaco is our latest hot spot, where the mouth-watering taco menu is packed with fan favorites, like Baja fish, Pastor and shredded chicken. But unlike other taco bars, PureTaco has us drooling over the unexpected global flavors in their specialty tacos, such as the Green Curry Shrimp and Pho Beef. The breezy wrap-around, dog-friendly patio, bright decor and central bar stocked with refreshing margarita makings add to the vibe and create the perfect après-beach hang. Regardless of what you’re craving, these five tacos are out of this world. Best Tacos in Carlsbad.

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO