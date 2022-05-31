ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, TN

James “Keith” Goins, Clinton

By News Department
 2 days ago

James “Keith” Goins age 59 of Clinton, TN went to meet his lord and savior on May 27, 2022, at Tennova North. Keith grew up in Rocky Top and graduated from Anderson County High School. He was a member of Beech Grove Baptist...

Laurie Ann Gibbs, Clinton

Laurie Ann Gibbs, age 87 of Clinton passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Laurie was an encourager and loved spending her time making and sending cards to friends and loved ones. Another hobby that she enjoyed was writing poetry. She was a longtime and devoted member of Edgemoor Baptist Church and loved listening to sermons. She was very generous and was a longtime supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
CLINTON, TN
Myra C. Parten, Powell

Myra C. Parten, age 94 of Powell passed away at her residence on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Myra was born April 12, 1948, in Bell County, Kentucky to the late George W. and Lucille Cobb. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Oliver Springs. Throughout her life, she enjoyed sewing, cooking, gardening, but most of all loving and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph S. Parten, Jr.; grandson, Joseph Hatfield and sister, Dorothy Cobb.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Elsie Bray, Caryville

Elsie Bray, age 74 of Caryville, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Summit View of Rocky Top. She was born on October 12, 1947, to the late Theo and Hester Hubbard in Evarts, KY. She loved spending time with her husband and grandkids. She enjoyed doing Word Searches, and loved talking about the Lord. Elsie was a good cook and you never left her house hungry. She loved meeting new people and never met a stranger. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
CARYVILLE, TN
Jerry C. Haynes, 87

Jerry C. Haynes, age 87, passed away at NHC Healthcare Farragut in Knoxville, TN on Sunday, May 29th, 2022. Jerry was a loving husband and father, and he loved the Lord. He will be remembered as a balanced and consistent person and an excellent Bible teacher. Jerry served as an Elder at his church. He also served on the Pastor’s council for 50+ years. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed fishing and golfing. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
KNOXVILLE, TN
William (Billy) T. Marlow, 96

Mr. William (Billy) T. Marlow age 96 went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at his home in Joyner, TN. Billy was a member of Union Baptist Church and The American Legion. He was a World War II Veteran but spent most of his life working on his dairy farm.
WARTBURG, TN
Eric Lee King, Heiskell

Eric Lee King, 53 of Heiskell, TN passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, in his home surrounded by family, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Eric grew up in the Marlow community, Throughout his life, he enjoyed playing pool, going fishing, arrowhead hunting, and ginsenging. He spent many years teaching his friends all about ginsenging that was passed on from his dad. He also loved spending time at home with his family watching him play video games and watching movies. He had a love for gaming at a young age, there wasn’t a game that he couldn’t tell you about. He spent a lot of time co-oping with his friends online. Eric worked at Oak Ridge Automotive and Industrial supply for 23 years as the delivery driver to all the DOE plants in Oak Ridge where he made many friends along the way. Eric loved talking about the old days and how good it was growing up and eating good food out of the garden and watermelons from Muddy Pond that his dad always got. He always drove by his old childhood home and Clinton Elementary school. He always had a story to tell and loved to talk about the old things and places in Clinton. Eric was a member of Antioch Baptist Church where he accepted Christ as his savior. He also attended Victory Baptist Church in Andersonville. He always enjoyed hearing God’s word preached and reading his Bible.
HEISKELL, TN
Howell G. Simerly, 95

Howell G. Simerly, age 95, passed peacefully, at home, Saturday, March 5, 2022, surrounded by most of his faithful family of four generations. He was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky, After the early death of his father, Howell and his mother lived with his Aunt Ruth & Uncle Luther Gregory in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains where he was treated like a son and brother to them. When Howell’s cousins enlisted in the service during WWII, Howell did the same. At age 17, he received permission from his mother to join the U.S. Navy which further sharpened his character as a young man. Decades later he flew home with Honor Air of Knoxville, giving him the hero’s welcome he so richly deserved. It became one of his fondest memories. Howell’s greatest treasure was family. He and Katherine Younce married in 1952 at First Methodist of Alcoa. After which, Howell and his young bride moved to Oak Ridge, “The Secret City.” There he began a nearly 40-year career at Y-12. He started out as an electrician and ascended to serving as a Plant Shift Superintendent before retiring. Countless friends and co-workers benefited from his wisdom, quick wit, patience, and professionalism.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Sarah Elizabeth Cates, Oak Ridge

Sarah Elizabeth Cates, 51, passed away in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, on May 20, 2022, after many years of suffering from neuro-sarcoidosis. She died peacefully in her sleep at her childhood home. She is survived by her parents, Michael and Linda Cates of Oak Ridge, her brother, Joshua Cates, his wife, Lara, and their children, Anika and Henry, all of Salt Lake City, Utah. Sarah left behind countless friends and other family members who have been touched by her wonderful spirit.
OAK RIDGE, TN
Jimmy L. Cheek, Wartburg

Jimmy L. Cheek, age 81 of Wartburg Passed away on Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a Veteran of the US Air Force, a member of Mossy Grove Baptist Church, and a member of the Emerald Lodge of Petros. He retired from Brushy Mountain prison, and owned and operated Jim’s Satellites, the first satellite company in Morgan County.
WARTBURG, TN
Gary Wisman, 86, Knoxville

SEPTEMBER 10, 1935 – MAY 31, 202. Gary Wisman, age 86, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Gary was a member of The Park West Church of God. He served in the Army and retired from the Navy Seabees. Gary also retired from Martin Marietta. Gary loved his family dearly and was known for his woodworking abilities. He enjoyed attending Tuesday breakfast with his close friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Wisman.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Jane Rose Humphreys McClure, Kingston

Jane Rose Humphreys McClure, age 82, of Kingston, went home to be with the Lord early Saturday morning, May 28, 2022. She was born May 4, 1940, in Roane County. Jane loved going to church and was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston where she had taught in the church nursery for 8 years and also served as custodian for 14 years. She was a dedicated pastor’s wife who supported her husband wholeheartedly during his years of pastoring. She especially loved cooking & spending time with her children & grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Rev. James Carl McClure, Jr.; daughter, Pam McClure; grandchildren; Andrew James McClure; Baby McClure; parents, Henry & Ruth Plemons Humphreys.
KINGSTON, TN
Samuel Baxter Wyatt, Rockwood

Mr. Samuel Baxter Wyatt, age 79, of Rockwood, TN passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. He was born October 1, 1942, to Nannie Wyatt Gang and Martin Lee Wyatt in Philadelphia, TN. He was an Army veteran. He was employed by TVA for twenty years, and then for fifteen years by K-25, Y-12, and X-10. After retirement, he enjoyed time with his family. He liked fishing and boating on Watts Bar Lake and he loved time spent with his granddaughters. He was an honest, down-to-earth man who believed in hard work and he passed his legacy on to his children and grandchildren. He was an avid member of Piney Grove Baptist Church.
ROCKWOOD, TN
Austin Eugene “Gene” Lawson, Kingston

Austin Eugene “Gene” Lawson, age 87, of Kingston passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home. He was born December 1, 1934, in Hancock County and was a faithful member of Dogwood Baptist Church in Kingston. He enjoyed working in his garden and loved watching the Atlanta Braves. Preceded in death earlier this month by his loving wife of 68 years, Aileen Isabell Arden Lawson; parents, Tillman & Ida Greene Lawson; sisters, Eliza Jane Lawson Henline, Edith Lawson Hazelwood, Bonnie Lee Lawson, and Peggy Jo Lawson; brothers, Roy Leonard Lawson, Ernest C. Lawson, Carl Dean Lawson, and Raymond D. Lawson.
KINGSTON, TN
George Eric Shelander, 72

George Eric Shelander, age 72, passed away suddenly, on May 15, 2022. He was born, along with his twin sister, Linda, on June 19, 1949, in Deer River, Minnesota to Bill & Mary Shelander. George graduated from Washington Community High School before attending Northern Illinois University and the University of South Florida, where he earned degrees in political science and government. He was a proud veteran of the US Marine Reserves. George married Nancy Archdale, on June 14, 1971. They had two children and shared 41 wonderful years of marriage. He was an amazing father and provider for his family. George had a 38-year career with Walgreens including serving as a district supervisor in cities including New York, Miami, and Tampa, to name a few. He was also an accomplished author, writing three bestselling novels after retirement. After losing the love of his life, his princess, Nancy, George volunteered for four years in Anderson County elementary schools as a reading instructor helping young children learn to read.
DEER RIVER, MN
Mary Wolfe, Rockwood

Mrs. Mary Wolfe, age 89, a resident of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at her home. She was born April 14, 1933, in Paris, Ohio. After living several years in Ohio, she also made her home in Holly Hill, Florida; Joplin, Missouri; lastly in Rockwood. Mrs. Wolfe was a member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ in Rockwood, and loved sewing, needle crafts, and gardening. She was also an avid Elvis fan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph L. Myers and Lova Samantha Martin Myers; and several brothers and sisters.
ROCKWOOD, TN
Nathan Koval, 31, Knoxville

Nathan Koval age 31, of Knoxville, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Sunday, May 22, 2022. Nathan was a music lover with a special talent for playing the acoustic guitar. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Danny C. Huffman. He is survived by his wife, Kayla...
KNOXVILLE, TN
James L. Dunlap, Spring Hill, FL

DUNLAP, James L., age 82, passed away at home surrounded by his family on May 27, 2022. Jim was a dedicated husband and father. He was the Pastor of First Free Will Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He served as a youth director, minister of music, and on the Deacon Board at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida. After retirement, he served as the senior adult minister.
SPRING HILL, FL
Roane State names new director of Middle College

A Morgan County native who has made education his career is the new director of Roane State’s Middle College program. Aaron Jones, former principal of the 400-student Wartburg Central High School, started his new position in May. He’s based at the community college’s flagship campus in Roane County and will be traveling throughout Roane State’s service area, meeting with high school students who are prospective Middle College candidates.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
Shooting in Roane County leaves one dead, one injured

On May 30, 2022, at approximately 3:00 PM, the Roane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Jones Rd in Rockwood in reference to someone being shot. When Deputies arrived, they found that the initial victim, a 58-year-old-male, had been transported to Roane Medical Center via private vehicle. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was transferred to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Deputies were able to determine that the wife was the suspect in the shooting but when she was later found she was deceased, inside the residence. The Roane County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting the investigation into the shooting.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

