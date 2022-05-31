Waco ISD selects new University High School principal

Was William Frank Brown Listed in the SBC Abuse Investigation?. William Frank Brown, a former pastor at Bellmead First Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, pled guilty to sexual assault of a minor between 2005 and 2007, and was sentenced to four concurrent 50-year prison sentences in 2009. He was the former pastor of Panther Creek New Beginnings Baptist Church in Chandlerville, Illinois, before moving to Texas. Brown will not be eligible for parole until he has completed his term of 25 years. After the scandal, the Bellmead Church worked with the Waco Regional Baptist Association and Frist Baptist Church Woodway to create a mission church, now operating as the Maranatha Church.

23 HOURS AGO