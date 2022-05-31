Waco ISD selects new University High School principal
By Joel Leal
News Channel 25
2 days ago
WACO, Texas — Waco ISD has selected Alonzo W. McAdoo Jr. as the next principal of University High School. McAdoo has taught at Waco ISD for more than a decade, beginning as a social studies teacher and coach at University Middle School in 2008. “Principal McAdoo was the...
HEWITT, Texas — Midway Independent School District has a new program launching this fall with a brand new campus. The Horizons Program is a non-traditional learning environment high school aged students can apply for. It's for students who might benefit from a more personalized educational style as they can choose to focus on a college plan or a career plan.
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The former head volleyball coach at Temple High School faces charges of purchasing and/or providing alcohol to a minor. Alyssa Monae Cataldo is in the Bell County Jail. Her bond is set at $9,000. According to the police department, officers arrested Cataldo on Tuesday,...
Two parents in Texas guarded their children’s elementary school, unarmed, to help prevent another mass shooting like the one in Uvalde. Ed Chelby’s 10-year-old son recently completed fourth grade at Saegert Elementary School in Killeen, Texas, which is also where his wife works as a nurse. Like parents...
The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked into the building while firing a semiautomatic weapon purchased just days after his…
MART, Texas (KWTX) - An Ellis County teenager who McLennan County officials say made a threat that forced the cancellation of classes at Mart schools on Friday will remain in custody and undergo a mental health evaluation. Judge Gary Coley Jr. of Waco’s 74th State District Court ordered the 15-year-old...
TEMPLE, Texas — Killeen, Temple and Waco ISDs will be offering free food to children in the community throughout the summer. The school districts posted to social media about their summer meal programs. Free food will be given to those ages 18 and under and no applications are needed.
Rising temperatures and busy neighborhood parks signal the end of the school year, but Waco Independent School District is making sure students continue to have free meal options through the summer. The district began its summer feeding program Tuesday, offering free breakfast and lunch at sites around Waco for children...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System announced last week students will not see a tuition spike this upcoming Fall. Due to an increase in inflation, this decision impacts all 11 Texas A&M University campuses. Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, Chancellor John Sharp shares how...
More than 450 graduates walked across the stage at the Bell County Expo Center Friday evening, marking the end to their high school career and the beginning of their next stage in life. Friday’s ceremony opened with the posting of the colors by the Copperas Cove High School JROTC and...
CSPD responds to call from Uvalde for resources, spotted in CNN news video. TDCJ spokesman says ‘false alarm’ in overnight search for escaped inmate in Madison County. The latest in local news, weather and sports from across the Brazos Valley provided by the KBTX News team. 5 p.m....
Was William Frank Brown Listed in the SBC Abuse Investigation?. William Frank Brown, a former pastor at Bellmead First Baptist Church in Waco, Texas, pled guilty to sexual assault of a minor between 2005 and 2007, and was sentenced to four concurrent 50-year prison sentences in 2009. He was the former pastor of Panther Creek New Beginnings Baptist Church in Chandlerville, Illinois, before moving to Texas. Brown will not be eligible for parole until he has completed his term of 25 years. After the scandal, the Bellmead Church worked with the Waco Regional Baptist Association and Frist Baptist Church Woodway to create a mission church, now operating as the Maranatha Church.
(FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Agriculture partners with schools that have a certain percentage of students on free or reduced lunches to provide the summer meal program. Anyone 18 and younger can get the free meals, and they do not have to be a part of the...
Waco (FOX 44) — State and local leaders will meet at the TSTC campus in Waco to discuss the Uvalde Mass Shooting on Friday. 19 children and two teachers died May 24th, when an armed man opened fire in Uvalde’s Robb Elementary. Congressman Pete Sessions will be gathering...
BRYAN, Texas — It's a national problem playing out right here at home, EMS professionals are in high demand and we learn what is causing the shortfall and how the Brazos Valley can solve it. Patrick Dugan is president of the College Station Professional Firefighters Association. He says there...
AUSTIN, Texas — Graduation is around the corner for schools across Texas, and some lucky students in Del Valle ISD have something to look forward to. Some have signed contracts to work for Tesla after graduating. “I found that as an opportunity to move up almost as a person,...
WACO, Texas — In 2016 Alan White realized he needed a companion to help with post-traumatic stress disorder after retiring from the U.S. Marine Corp. A decision that saved his life. Six months after he received Szva, a German Shepherd. She alerted him to a problem he never knew...
School is out which means it’s time for some fun in the sun but for some local teens, they’re ready to get to work. “The job market has been a little crazy. We still have more jobs than we have people to fill the jobs. Summer jobs are always important,” said Workforce Solutions of Central Texas Director of Industry and Education Partnerships Charley Ayres.
The Bell County Master Gardeners celebrated one of their largest graduating classes ever on Wednesday afternoon in Belton, and among the 25 graduates was David McWhorter, from Copperas Cove who completed the 200-hour certification course they all began in January of this year. The course offered a combination of virtual...
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – One person is in the hospital after being discovered with gunshot wounds. College Station Police responded to 8175 Atlas Pear Drive early Thursday morning and found the person. The victim’s conditions are unknown, and the cause of the shooting is unknown. If...
A Texas A&M college of medicine professor and physician was arrested by College Station police on a charge of threatening a moving company employee with a gun. 63 year old Grady “Sam” Hogue Jr., who was arrested May 25 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was released from jail the same day after posting a $10,000 dollar bond.
