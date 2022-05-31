ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Special events policy delayed again

By Christopher Braunschweig
Newton Daily News
 2 days ago
Nancy Woody of Nancy's Canned Creations sells a jar of her homemade jam to a customer June 1, 2021, at the Newton Farmers Market. (Christopher Braunschweig)

Elected city officials worked with the fire chief step-by-step during the May 16 council meeting to hammer out the final details of the proposed special events policy and application, but they decided to wait until June 6 to consider it for approval rather than amend all the changes.

The city wants a special events policy and application in place in order to provide a safe environment for attendees and organizers of large events, limit the impact to transportation, keep citizens informed of events affecting their area, provide contact information to authorities and minimize the city’s liability exposure.

Council members have tabled the policy and application three times now.It was initially introduced in April, but concerns were raised by a representative of Iowa Speedway fearing the policy would negatively affect event organizing. City council tabled the policy and revisited it again in early May.

But then the Newton City Council was forced to table the policy yet again over a guideline requiring organizers to get at least 75 percent approval of nearby businesses to run an event. Some council members worried this would adversely affect downtown community events like the farmers market.

Since then city staff made changes to the policy by lowering the business approval minimum to “50 percent plus 1,” instituting a communication plan to adjacent tenants and property owners and submitting event applications no later than 30 business days prior to the date requested for the special event.

Some council members even wanted to increase the minimum to 60 days in advance. Overall, city staff recommended applicants submit their paperwork 90 days in advance to ensure adequate time for review and clarify any questions.

Newton Fire Chief Jarrod Wellik said staff still had questions for elected officials regarding the policy guidelines, one of which was a clause that prohibitedorganizers from closing streets for events that charge an entry or participation fee. Wellik received recommendations to change the language of that rule.

For instance, Wellik said the main suggestion to that specific rule was to allow community-related nonprofit fundraising events to close streets and give the city council final say in whether an event charging an entry fee can request street closures. Council members seemed receptive to requiring their approval.

Two conditions would likely trigger council approval: If the application is submitted in less than 60 days of the event and whether organizers charge a fee.

Another rule Wellik questioned in the policy guidelines affected the consuming of beer and liquor in public right-of-ways. If a city street is closed down for an event that sells alcohol, chances are there will be people consuming those beverages on a public right-of-way. Wellik offered the following language amendment:

“The public right-of-way within a designated event space that has been approved for beer and liquor consumption is no longer considered a right-of-way and is exempt.”

Council members agreed with that change, as well amendments to insurance amounts. Regardless, the changes were postponed. The completely revised policy and application guidelines are expected to be considered for approval at the June 6 city council meeting.

Contact Christopher Braunschweig at 641-792-3121 ext 6560 or at cbraunschweig@newtondailynews.com

