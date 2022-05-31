AC/GC Baseball/Softball Home Against Ogden This Afternoon

The Perry softball team rallied from an early three run deficit to defeat West Marshall 8-7 in both the season and Heart of Iowa conference opener. Lydia Olejniczak’s ground ball with the bases loaded and one out brought in Taylor Atwell with the winning run as Perry celebrated the come from behind victory. Perry entered the final frame trailing 7-6 when eighth grader Karagyn Whelchel drew a lead off walk and Maci Tunick reached on an error. Taylor Atwell followed with a bunt single to load the bases. Aidyn Hood led the offense reaching base all four times including a single, double and walk. Callie Steva drove in a pair of runs while Taylor Atwell finished 2-4. Perry finished with 8 hits. Tunick picked up the win tossing the complete game with four strikeouts. Perry is now 1-0 and will travel to Roland Story Wednesday night.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO