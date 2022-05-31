ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, IA

AC/GC Baseball/Softball Home Against Ogden This Afternoon

By Logan Mantz
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdair-Casey/Guthrie Center softball and baseball will be at home against Ogden this afternoon . For AC/GC baseball, they are looking to end a two game losing skid in which they loss to Des Moines Christian 5 to 4...

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Looks for Trip to State Finals

Dallas Center – Grimes girls soccer will be looking to put forth a major effort this afternoon in Des Moines, as they participate in the 2A semifinals against a challenging Cedar Rapids – Xavier team. DCG comes in with a flawless 20-0 record, Xavier at 13-3. Both teams...
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

AC/GC Baseball Loses To Ogden 10-2

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center baseball goes down in a conference matchup Tuesday night. ACGC lost to Ogden 10-2 and falls to a record of 1 and 4. The Chargers ended the game with 6 hits and 2 runs batted in from Lance Bunde and Miles Kading. Ogden’s starting pitcher Dylan Perdue held the Chargers in check with 5 innings with only 1 earned run and 2 hits allowed.
OGDEN, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

West Central Valley Boys Soccer Set to Start State Run Today

With the victory last Wednesday, the Wildcats boys soccer team punched their ticket to the 2022 Iowa State Soccer Tournament. They’ll be playing against the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers today, with the game to start at 12:30. If they win today’s game, they’ll advance to the next round on Friday. It looks like the game will be a good one, as the Trailblazers are 15-3 on the season, and the Wildcats are 16-1.
AMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Baseball Picks up Good Road Win

ADM baseball was able to pick up a nice road win on Wednesday night against North Polk, winning by the score of 5-2 to pick up their fourth win of the season to only two losses. North Polk picks up their first loss of the season. The Tigers were able...
POLK COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Des Moines, IA
Sports
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
Guthrie Center, IA
Sports
City
Dallas, IA
City
Ogden, IA
City
Van Meter, IA
City
Guthrie Center, IA
Ogden, IA
Sports
City
Emerson, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
City
Madrid, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Top ranked Van Meter too much for Rams

Van Meter improved to 9-0 on the baseball diamond this season by beating Greene County in non-conference play at Allensworth Field in Jefferson on Tuesday night. The final was 21-5 in four innings by the 15-run rule and the victory was the 24th in a row for the Bulldogs, dating back to last season when they won the Class 2A State Championship. Coach Matt Paulsen’s Rams fell to 2-3.
VAN METER, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

DCG Advances to Semifinals

Dallas Center – Grimes girls soccer played in the first round of the 2A state tournament on Tuesday against North Polk, and were able to roll to a first round victory behind a good offensive attack and quality defense 5-0 DCG is able to move to 20-0 on the year, while North Polk ends their season at 13-5.
GRIMES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Impressive Season for Wildcat Soccer Comes to a Close

After a tense and hard fought game yesterday, the season came to a close for the West Central Valley Wildcats boys soccer team. After qualifying for their fourth ever state tournament appearance, the Wildcats took on the Beckman Catholic Trailblazers yesterday, and played a very good game. The first period...
STUART, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Jayettes Rally to Win Season Opener

The Perry softball team rallied from an early three run deficit to defeat West Marshall 8-7 in both the season and Heart of Iowa conference opener. Lydia Olejniczak’s ground ball with the bases loaded and one out brought in Taylor Atwell with the winning run as Perry celebrated the come from behind victory. Perry entered the final frame trailing 7-6 when eighth grader Karagyn Whelchel drew a lead off walk and Maci Tunick reached on an error. Taylor Atwell followed with a bunt single to load the bases. Aidyn Hood led the offense reaching base all four times including a single, double and walk. Callie Steva drove in a pair of runs while Taylor Atwell finished 2-4. Perry finished with 8 hits. Tunick picked up the win tossing the complete game with four strikeouts. Perry is now 1-0 and will travel to Roland Story Wednesday night.
PERRY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lady Chargers#Christian#Acgc Lady Chargers
raccoonvalleyradio.com

From Greene County High School to Grand View U. for Nate Black and Bryce Stalder

Two Greene County High School graduates plan on attending Grand View University in Des Moines and continuing their athletic careers, although not in the same sport. Bryce Stalder plans on joining the Vikings baseball program. He been all-conference or all-district in football, basketball, and baseball, and over his track & field career has qualified for multiple events including winning medals the last two years on the shuttle hurdle relay. A left-handed hitter, but right-handed thrower, Stalder is a pitcher/shortstop for the Rams, who likely projects at second base for the Vikings. Stalder was named the Ram of the Year for the 2021-22 school year.
GREENE COUNTY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

Kumm to Iowa City: Ex-Ankeny receiver commits to play for Hawkeyes

Another former Ankeny wide receiver will be joining the Iowa football program. Jordan Kumm, who helped Iowa Central Community College to a 9-2 record last year, has committed to the Hawkeyes. He announced his commitment via Twitter on Tuesday. “After my first visit, I felt like there wasn’t really anywhere...
ANKENY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

ADM Soccer Club Fall Registration Is Now Open

The Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Soccer Club registration is now open for the fall season taking place later this year. The registration window for U 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and 13-19 is now open for the upcoming fall season. The deadline for registration for the groups in 9-19 is July 3rd, U 7/8 is July 17th and U 5/6 is August 7th. The cost to participate is $75 for U 5/6, $105 for U 7/8, $120 for 9/10 and $130 for U 11-19.
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Special Olympics All-Wheel Show Is This Weekend In Adel

If you enjoy looking at a variety of different vehicles, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Special Olympics All-Wheel Show is taking place this Saturday in Adel. The All-Wheel Show raises money for the Special Olympics of Iowa and Sheriff Chad Leonard says the event will feature cars along the square in Adel for people to come enjoy and awards will be given out with 100-percent of the proceeds going to support Special Olympic athletes.
ADEL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Madrid, Spain
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Panorama Panthers Softball, Baseball Take The Field Today

The Panorama Panthers softball and baseball teams will take the field today for another regular season game as they will take on the Madrid Tigers at home. The Panthers softball team will be looking to pick up their first win of the season against the Madrid Tigers tonight as the Panthers girls are coming into tonight’s game with an overall record of 0-5 on the young season. The Tigers are coming into tonight’s matchup against the Panthers with an overall of 1-3.
MADRID, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School Offering A Summer Basketball Camp

The Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center High School basketball program will be offering a summer camp for youth to learn the fundamentals of the game. The two day camp will be on June 7th and 8th and with the focus on skill improvement and having fun with instruction from the high school basketball coaches. This camp is open for kids in grades 3rd through 8th with a fee of $15 with a t-shirt. Times of the camp will vary depending on the age of the child. For more information and registration visit link provided.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
KCRG.com

Cyclones extend Otzelberger’s contract; increase salary

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Head coach T.J. Otzelberger has been rewarded with a contract extension and salary increase after leading the Iowa State men’s basketball program to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time since the 2015-2016 season. Otzelberger’s debut season in Ames produced a 22-13 overall record,...
AMES, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 2nd, 2022

(Fairfield, IA) -- A judge has granted the change of venue request for one of the two teens accused in the murder of a Fairfield Spanish teacher. The judge agreed to move the first-degree murder trial of Willard Miller outside of Jefferson County. Miller is accused in the beating death of Nohema Graber last November. The new location for the trial hasn’t yet been determined. The other teen charged in the case -- Jeremy Goodale -- is also asking for a change of venue.
FAIRFIELD, IA
WHO 13

Monday storms cause heavy damage in Boone, Hamilton counties

IOWA — Several rounds of storms moved through central Iowa Monday night causing damage in some parts of the state. Most of the damage was concentrated in north-central Iowa where straight-line winds are to blame for tree and structure damage in Boxholm, Williams, and Kamrar. Storm Damage Boxholm (Boone County) Damon sent us these photos […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Short Planting Season Might Push Back Harvest Season

After a slow start to the planting season in Iowa, farmers are nearing the end. Landus Cooperative Field Agronomist Zach Minnihan says in Greene County, about 90-95-percent of corn and soybeans have been planted. Compared to statewide, the Iowa Department of Agriculture in its latest Crop and Condition Report had about 94-percent of corn planted last week, which is 13 days behind last year and about 85-percent of soybeans were planted, which is 11 days behind last year. Minnihan says because of the delay, harvest could be pushed back.
GREENE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy