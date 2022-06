05.31.2022 | 8:58 PM | HOUSTON – HCSO deputies are investigating a Deputy involved crash. A HCSO deputy was responding to an emergency for a 10 year old not responsive. The deputy was traveling southbound on Walters with emergency lights and sirens activated. The deputy had a red light and was proceeding through the intersection slowly and cautiously. At the same time a Explorer was traveling eastbound on Bammel N Houston and struck the deputy patrol vehicle. The patrol vehicle then came to a stop but hit another vehicle that was across the street. The deputy was taken by ambulance for a head injury but will be okay. All other occupants involved remained at the scene and no one else was transported. Investigation is on going. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO