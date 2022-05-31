UCF police working to help Orlando officers, Orange County deputies with LGBTQ+ inclusion

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Protesters are calling for an Orlando amusement park ride to be torn down after a teen’s death in March. “Do the right thing, shut the ride down,” said Tina Wilson, founder of the Juneteenth Project Coalition. Wilson was among those who protested outside of ICON Park on Monday. Wilson says this isn’t the first demonstration she’s led, and it won’t be the last as long as the Orlando freefall ride stands. Her organization is calling out the ICON Park CEO, asking he break the lease with Slingshot Group. She says someone needs to be held accountable after the tragedy in March, when...

