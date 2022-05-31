ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

UCF police working to help Orlando officers, Orange County deputies with LGBTQ+ inclusion

click orlando
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As pride month begins Wednesday, the University of Central Florida Police Department is announcing an expansion of a program to increase LGBTQ+ inclusion at UCF. UCFPD has brought UCF’s Safe Zone training to members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Orlando Police...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 1

Related
click orlando

Orlando’s new Packing District starting to take shape

ORLANDO, Fla. – Progress continues to be made as more work is done inside Orlando’s Packing District. “It takes a long time to get it to a spot where it starts to move quickly, so here after five years suddenly it’s starting to happen,” Kenneth Robinson, the president and CEO of Dr. Phillips Charities said.
ORLANDO, FL
mynews13.com

Advocates hope to curb gun violence following deadly shootings in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities are investigating two deadly shootings in Orlando that happened roughly 27 hours apart. Orlando Police say a 10-year-old girl pulled the trigger in a shooting late Monday night on Mercy Drive. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says authorities are still following leads on Wednesday morning’s shooting...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
County
Orange County, FL
Orange County, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Orlando, FL
Society
WESH

Child drowns in Orange County pool, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — RELATED VIDEO ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines, forecast. According to Orange County sheriff's deputies, a child in Orlando has died after drowning in a pool. Deputies responded to a drowning reported at a residence along the 12400 block of Appomatox Drive around 3 p.m....
orlandoweekly.com

A Seminole County woman was kicked out of a Christian rehab for kissing another woman

On Feb. 21, 2022, Kaylin Hevia was near the 10-month mark of her yearlong, court-ordered treatment in a drug rehab program when managers of the program called her into their office. It was a Monday. The facility managers told her they knew about her relationship with another woman in the program. Hevia denied it at first, but relented when the other woman was brought into the room.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#Police#Central Florida#Orlando Police Department#Racism#Lgbtq#Ucfpd#Orlando Police Sgt
orlandoweekly.com

Legal Public Notices 6/1/2022

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below at the property indicated: June 10, 2022 at the times and location listed below. The personal goods stored therein by the following: 12:00 PM Extra Space Storage 1101 Marshall Farms Rd, Ocoee 34761 (407) 516-7221 Jerome Burgess- Household Goods, Leonard Roundtree- Lawn mower, speakers, Andrea Hill- Household Goods, Kyle Berry- Mattress, Sylvava Stephens- Household Goods, Danielle Rosella- Furniture, Cherie Ellis- Household Goods, Johnnie Thomas- Shoes, Pressure washer. The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above reference facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the property.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘We will eliminate the threat:’ Seminole school board meeting reaffirms security in local schools

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – During a Seminole County school board meeting Tuesday evening, the board reaffirmed security procedures and guidelines in Seminole County schools. This reaffirmation followed public suggestions toward arming teachers and starting a Guardian Program, according to the school district. Capt. Tracey Fortenberry, a deputy with the...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
CBS Miami

Protesters demand closure of Orlando amusement park ride after Tyre Sampson’s death

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Protesters are calling for an Orlando amusement park ride to be torn down after a teen’s death in March. “Do the right thing, shut the ride down,” said Tina Wilson, founder of the Juneteenth Project Coalition. Wilson was among those who protested outside of ICON Park on Monday. Wilson says this isn’t the first demonstration she’s led, and it won’t be the last as long as the Orlando freefall ride stands. Her organization is calling out the ICON Park CEO, asking he break the lease with Slingshot Group. She says someone needs to be held accountable after the tragedy in March, when...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Seminole County encourages medically vulnerable residents to sign up for registry during hurricane season

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County emergency leaders are making sure residents, including the most vulnerable, are prepared for the 2022 hurricane season. Inside the county’s emergency management warehouse, the county has everything it needs to run an emergency shelter. Victoria Colon, the county’s recovery coordinator, said they’re encouraging everyone to be ready.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida receives federal grant for Brightline extension connecting Orlando and Tampa

ORLANDO, Fla. — The growth of Florida's high-speed rail system received a boost when the U.S. Department of Transportation Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program awarded $15,875,000 in federal funding for Brightline's proposed extension connecting Orlando and Tampa, according to a press release from Brightline on Wednesday. The...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Malabar man shoots BB gun at children playing, Brevard deputies say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Malabar man was arrested Saturday after he shot at children with a BB gun, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said a boy and his friends were throwing water balloons at one another, when one of the balloons was accidentally thrown into the home of Lawrence Perry, 50.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Seminole school board removes item proclaiming LGBTQ affirmation

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – On the eve of June’s “Pride Month,” the Seminole County school board made a last-minute decision to cancel plans for a proclamation supporting LGBTQ employees and students. The proclamation would have rhetorically affirmed the board’s “commitment to a supportive school environment for...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy