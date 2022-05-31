Philadelphia Residents Ages 18-20: Earn a HS Diploma with YouthBuild Philly

AFS is pleased to announce that Jayla Greene has been named as the school’s next Varsity Girls Basketball head coach, effective immediately. Director of Athletics Jeff Bond says, “We are thrilled to have Jayla join the AFS community and take the lead of our girls basketball program. Jayla brings a passion for teaching basketball, a fierce determination and a well-developed emotional intelligence to all that she does. Her coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels and her extensive Philadelphia grassroots basketball experience, including the last six years with Philadelphia Youth Basketball, have left her well-prepared to lead our program into this new era. I am excited to watch the program and our players grow under her care.”

