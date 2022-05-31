ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia Residents Ages 18-20: Earn a HS Diploma with YouthBuild Philly

Cover picture for the articleYouthBuild Philly Charter School is currently accepting applications for their September 2022-June 2023 program. • receive support in advancing your career pathway by applying to college, applying...

CBS Philly

State Rep. Amen Brown Calling For Federal Funding Towards Upgraded Safety In Philadelphia Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On the heels of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Pennsylvania state Rep. Amen Brown says schools in Philadelphia need immediate security upgrades. While the gun violence crisis continues to plague the streets of the city, many neighbors cry out too many shootings are right near schools. “Safety is a major concern,” resident Sharon Young said. Brown is calling on his colleagues in Harrisburg to allocate state funds that will update security measures in schools throughout the city. “We need to be able to lock down classrooms immediately if there’s a shooting in the area. No matter...
CBS Philly

Group Of Students Set To Become Graduates Of Father Judge’s ‘Life Changing’ Welding Program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As graduation gets closer, some high school students are looking into other options outside of college. Just over 30 young men at Father Judge are part of the first graduating class of the high school’s new welding program.  Most of the students are forgoing summer break to start work.  As part of our series, “Focusing on the Future,” Wakisha Bailey takes us inside the welding shop.   “Just to get into this program was life changing,” Jabriel Lopez said.  Lopez spends the first two hours of his school day welding.   “Someone kept saying, ‘We’d get out of Spanish.’ I was like, ‘Oh wow,’”...
MyChesCo

Wolf Administration Visits Philadelphia to Support Workforce Development Within Region’s Hotel and Restaurant Industries

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Jennifer Berrier on Thursday visited the Philadelphia OIC, a workforce development and job-training center with a decades-long history of preparing Philadelphians for advancement into family-sustaining careers. The OIC is one of many partners in the Philadelphia Region...
Channelocity

Richest neighborhoods in Philadelphia--is the cost worth it?

(Lotfi/Adobe Stock Images) Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is known for the liberty bell, its rich history, and the delicious Philly cheesesteak. Yes, the cheesesteak. Given it's one of the largest cities in the state, some of the wealthiest neighborhoods are located here. We compiled a list of the most expensive places to live in Philadelphia and the results may surprise you.
MONTCO.Today

Abington Friends School Announces New Varsity Girls Basketball Coach

AFS is pleased to announce that Jayla Greene has been named as the school’s next Varsity Girls Basketball head coach, effective immediately. Director of Athletics Jeff Bond says, “We are thrilled to have Jayla join the AFS community and take the lead of our girls basketball program. Jayla brings a passion for teaching basketball, a fierce determination and a well-developed emotional intelligence to all that she does. Her coaching experience at the high school and collegiate levels and her extensive Philadelphia grassroots basketball experience, including the last six years with Philadelphia Youth Basketball, have left her well-prepared to lead our program into this new era. I am excited to watch the program and our players grow under her care.”
salus.edu

A Special Father-Daughter Moment at Commencement

When Emily Mittelman, MSOT ‘20, OTD ‘22, received her master’s degree from Salus University, it was during the pandemic and there wasn’t an in-person graduation ceremony. While that prevented her from experiencing a special father-daughter moment of officially accepting her diploma on stage among her peers...
phillyvoice.com

St. Joseph's University finalizes merger with University of the Sciences

Two historic Philadelphia universities formally became one Wednesday. St. Joseph's University completed its merger with University of the Sciences nearly one year after their boards voted to combine the schools. The merger allowed St. Joseph's to double its student body to 9,000 and expand its endowment by nearly $100 million,...
buckscountyherald.com

White supremacy groups a major problem

White supremacy groups have seldom, if ever, been more active, the top official for the Anti-Defamation League’s Philadelphia Region told an audience of about 50 during a May 25 presentation at the Free Library of Northampton Township. During a talk organized by the Bucks County Human Relations Council, ADL...
phillyvoice.com

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators

University City District’s West Philadelphia Skills Initiative (WPSI) has launched a professional development program to train Philadelphia residents for quality-wage, union careers with SEPTA. SEPTA will offer opportunities for graduates of the training program to interview for bus operator positions. Applications are being accepted for the training program through...
Sam Britt

The Philly Four: Vigilante group accused of harassing homeless

Ex-Philadelphia detective found guilty of sexual assault. A former Philadelphia police detective was found guilty of manipulating three male witnesses into committing sexual acts. Philip Nardo was found guilty of rape, stalking, official oppression and attempted sexual assault. As a result of this investigation, numerous homicide convictions were reexamined and several were overturned due to Nardo's sex crimes and misbehavior. Nardo will be sentenced in August.
billypenn.com

Philadelphia water ice finder: 15 places to find the cool, sweet treat

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. On a hot day, few things hit the spot better than a cool cup of water ice. It’s sweet, but not overly sugary. Frozen, but easily slurped. And you’re hard pressed to find it anywhere but Philadelphia.
