World-class team partners to fight COVID-19, viruses of the future with $65M grant from NIH

What is your organization’s role in the clean energy space?. Sean Klimczak: “Blackstone is committed to helping our portfolio companies navigate the energy transition by utilizing our capital, global reach, track record of successful project development and long-term investing expertise. Since 2019, Blackstone has committed $16 billion into investments related to the energy transition, and we see an opportunity to invest an estimated $100 billion across our businesses in energy transition and climate change solutions over the next decade. We believe we can deliver value by accelerating the transition to a lower-carbon future and expanding access to clean, affordable energy. We are uniquely positioned to do this in New Jersey and elsewhere, given our significant transmission development experience, which includes the Champlain Hudson Power Express project in New York and GridLiance. We hope the next step in our impact will be in New Jersey via our portfolio company Atlantic Power Transmission, which is bidding to provide invisible transmission to connect offshore wind to the existing power grid. Through APT, Blackstone is continuing its commitment to the clean energy transition, working to provide 3.6 gigawatts of transmission capacity to provide power to 1.5 million New Jersey ratepayers in a cost-effective, environmentally conscious and scalable manner, using lessons learned from our team’s collective energy infrastructure development experience.”

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO