World-class team partners to fight COVID-19, viruses of the future with $65M grant from NIH

What is your organization’s role in the clean energy space?. Steve Cocchi: “As one of New Jersey’s largest and most experienced energy providers, SJI is well-positioned to help our state meet its long-term clean energy goals. Since our inception over 100 years ago, SJI’s mission has been to deliver safe, reliable, affordable clean energy to the over 700,000 customers who depend on us every day. Last year, we doubled down on our mission by announcing a comprehensive clean energy plan, including a commitment to achieve a 70% carbon reduction of operational emissions and consumption by the year 2030 and 100% reduction by 2040. As part of that plan, SJI is also committing at least 25% of annual capital expenditures on sustainability projects. We believe that all of us have a shared responsibility to protect the environment we call home, and we are proud to be “Leading the Way” on our state’s progress toward a clean energy future. At SJI, with the advancement of our renewable energy investments, energy efficiency programs, infrastructure upgrades and the formation of a diverse and talented team of clean energy professionals, we are re-envisioning how we lead our employees, customers and communities to a better today and tomorrow.”
