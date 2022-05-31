ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World-class team partners to fight COVID-19, viruses of the future with $65M grant from NIH

Cover picture for the articleWith a mission to discover, optimize and test innovative small molecule antiviral drugs to target coronaviruses, a unique collaborative enterprise of academic and pharmaceutical experts in New York City and northern New Jersey on Monday announced they formed a regional drug accelerator to address the urgent need to develop novel antiviral...

