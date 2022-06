MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – City leaders are rolling out the red carpet to get people to visit downtown Minneapolis and enjoy a full summer of events. The next 99 days from Tuesday until Labor Day, 882 scheduled activities and events will welcome people back downtown for the first time in three years. “It is people who ultimately make our downtown extraordinary and we want you to be part of the action,” said Mayor Jacob Frey. The City of Minneapolis is welcoming people back to downtown with a list of events and activities that will showcase music, culture and fun. From Pianos on Parade, to food...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO