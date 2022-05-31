ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Matt Cardona Confirms Torn Bicep Injury Following MRI

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article– As previously reported, wrestler Matt Cardona suffered an arm injury during GCW Downard Spiral during his match against Blake Christian. At the time, Cardona noted he believed he...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Aldis
411mania.com

WWE News: Seth Rollins References Cody Rhodes Smashing ‘The Throne’ On Raw, Maryse Returning Next Week

Seth Rollins laid out an AEW reference in Cody Rhodes’ direction on this week’s WWE Raw, talking about Rhodes’ famous “throne smashing” moment. Monday night’s episode saw Rollins and Rhodes go face to face and during the back and forth, Rollins made reference to Cody leaving and trying “to tear down” what Rollins built in WWE, saying Rhodes only came back when it “didn’t work.” He also mentioned Rhodes famously smashing a throne at Double or Nothing in 2019, saying, “You don’t get to take a sledgehammer to the throne and then come back and try to take that throne from me.”
WWE
411mania.com

Update On Naomi and Sasha Banks’ Suspension

As previously reported, Naomi and Sasha Banks are currently suspended from WWE for both walking out of the company at WWE Raw a couple of weeks ago over creative frustrations. In an update, Fightful Select is reporting there has been little if any communication between both sides. They were however able to confirm the company has canceled all travel plans for the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Much Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance Costs

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed during a media scrum how expensive the “Cody Elevator” style entrance is for the company, it was used for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s entrance to the ring at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing, and she has since renamed it. Here is what Khan and Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#Bicep#Combat
411mania.com

Lineup Announced For NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for the upcoming NJPW Best of the Super Juniors 29 Finals this Friday. It happens at the Nippon Budokan in Tokyo. Best of the Super Jr. 29 FINAL: Hiromu Takahashi (A Block winner) vs El Desperado (B Block winner) * Jado, Tama...
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Curtis Axel Returns To WWE Raw But Not As A Wrestler

Former WWE Superstar Curtis Axel (Joe Hennig) the son of WWE Hall of Famer “Mr. Perfect” Curt Hennig, returned on Monday’s RAW. His return however was not a pro wrestling but as an agent. Hennig has not been on WWE TV since the February 2020 episode, where he lost to Daniel Bryan on an episode of SmackDown. He would be released by WWE shortly thereafter, in April 2020. Fightful Select recently reported that Hennig worked a tryout for the role of a producer on SmackDown, it would seem he got the job.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Expected to Sign Bellator Star Valerie Loureda

WWE is looking to sign Bellator MMA star Valerie Loureda, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, the company is hoping to have Loureda, a fighter with a 3 – 1 professional MMA record, signed to the company and at the WWE Performance Center by mid-July. Loureda...
WWE
411mania.com

MJF Tells Tony Khan To Fire Him On AEW Dynamite, What Happened During Ad Break

MJF cut an impassioned promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, detailing his issues with AEW and telling Tony Khan to fire him. On Wednesday’s show, MJF came out and cut a promo talking about how he is in a lot of pain after his Double or Nothing match and that he’s going to talk because everyone wants to hear what he has to say. He called Tony Khan “embarrassing” and said Khan has tried to sit down and talk with him, but it’s too little, too late, and he said that when the company began it was all about friends and everyone got a free ticket except him. MJF continued by saying he had to write his own ticket and was able to create moment after moment but got no respect.
WWE
411mania.com

Court Bauer Says Not To Expect Former NXT Wrestler In MLW

In a post on Twitter, MLW owner Court Bauer said that wrestling fans shouldn’t expect to see Parker Boudreaux, the former Harland in NXT, in Major League Wrestling. He wrote: “Don’t expect Parker in MLW. I wish him the best with his future.”. He had previously talked...
WWE
411mania.com

Adam Cole Delivers Challenge to The Completionist to Come to AEW Dynamite

– AEW star and inaugural Owen Hart Tournament winner Adam Cole delivered a challenge in a promo on his Twitter account to YouTuber and G4 broadcaster Jirard Khalil, aka The Completionist, yesterday. Cole stated that he could destroy Khalil in any video game and even challenged Khalil to show up at AEW Dynamite.
WWE
411mania.com

Tag Match Added To Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Updated Lineup

AEW CEO Tony Khan has announced a women’s tag team match for tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles. Britt Baker will team up with Jamie Hayter against Ruby Soho and Toni Storm. Here’s the updated lineup:. * The Young Bucks, reDRagon & Hikuleo vs. Jurassic...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy