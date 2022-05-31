Matt Cardona Confirms Torn Bicep Injury Following MRI

MJF cut an impassioned promo on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, detailing his issues with AEW and telling Tony Khan to fire him. On Wednesday’s show, MJF came out and cut a promo talking about how he is in a lot of pain after his Double or Nothing match and that he’s going to talk because everyone wants to hear what he has to say. He called Tony Khan “embarrassing” and said Khan has tried to sit down and talk with him, but it’s too little, too late, and he said that when the company began it was all about friends and everyone got a free ticket except him. MJF continued by saying he had to write his own ticket and was able to create moment after moment but got no respect.

