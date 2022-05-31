ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruxton, MD

Hot House: Ruxton cottage offers private paradise on small ridge

By Meg Fielding
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article1301 Boyce Avenue, Ruxton. Hot House: Classic cottage in the heart of Ruxton. Many upgrades, new to the market. 4 bedrooms/3 bathrooms. 2,664 square feet. Asking price: $805,000. What: Not everyone who wants to live in Ruxton wants a massive house with lots of land. For those people, this...

Construction begins on more residences, shops and a hotel at Harbor Point

Two months after starting construction on a new global headquarters for T. Rowe Price, the developers of Harbor Point have begun work on another phase of their campus. Beatty Development Group and Armada Hoffler said today that construction has started on a mixed-use development known as Allied | Harbor Point, on the east side of the 27-acre property between Harbor East and Fells Point.
BALTIMORE, MD
DORM STYLE ROOMS IN NEWLY RENOVATED FULLY FURNISHED HOME STEPS TO MICA CAMPUS

DONT MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GEORGOUS HOME This stunner is BRAND NEW from top to bottom. Fully furnished with cozy furnishings, two washers and dryers, cable tv in the living room, high speed internet all included in your rent. Our Extended Family is on a mission to help make your college years a little less stressful. Join this amazing group of people today. Check us out ourextendedfamilyhome.com. We can't wait to meet you ALL ROOMS ARE SHARED.
BALTIMORE, MD
Black-owned skin care company NKVSKIN opens with support from program striving to fill downtown Baltimore vacancies

Black-owned skin care company NKVSKIN is the second of five storefronts opening in downtown Baltimore this year through a program striving to fill downtown vacancies and support Black entrepreneurs. Owner and licensed esthetician Nikia Keevie Vaughan celebrated the grand opening of her business’s storefront on North Charles Street on Wednesday....
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Of the Bay: Food & Drink

Chesapeake Bay foodways run long and deep. Native American people have been enjoying the bounty of the Bay for centuries, evidenced by oyster middens dating as far back as 10,000 B.C. When colonists arrived in the 1600s, they brought new traditions and ingredients designed for surviving transport and feeding a colony. Trading ships brought in spices and flavors from across the globe, and enslaved people brought their African and Caribbean cooking traditions, which they infused into European cuisine. Later generations of immigrants brought their traditions, creating thriving neighborhoods like Baltimore’s Little Italy. That flavorful influx is still happening; go on a food tour today anywhere from Adams Morgan, D.C., to Richmond, Va., and you’ll taste flavors from almost every continent, cooked through a lens of local ingredients.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Additional Details About Giant Food Coming to Southside Marketplace

Giant Food will be taking 0ver the 44,264 sq. ft. Shoppers space at Southside Marketplace in Locust Point/Riverside by the end of this year. Shoppers is now closed. Giant Food has declined to share any additional details about the new store at this time. Andrew Kabat, senior vice president and senior market officer of Regency Centers, which owns Southside Marketplace, however shared some additional information about the new store.
Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County officials are reminding residents of this week’s shifted trash, recycling, and yard materials collection schedule due to the Memorial Day holiday. All trash, recycling, and yard material curbside collections scheduled on or after the Memorial Day holiday will shift and be made one day later this week. For addresses on a twice-per-week trash schedule, the first trash … Continue reading "Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday" The post Baltimore County reminds residents of shifted trash, recycling, yard materials collection due to Memorial Day holiday appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces Youth Escort Policy to go into effect daily at 5PM beginning June 1

NOTTINGHAM, MD—In 2005, THE AVENUE at White Marsh took the first step in enhancing its Safety and Security Program by instituting a 9 p.m. Youth Escort Policy. Beginning June 1, 2022, THE AVENUE at White Marsh Youth Escort Policy will be in effect at 5 p.m. daily. ALL unsupervised visitors under the age of 17 or without proof of age … Continue reading "THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces Youth Escort Policy to go into effect daily at 5PM beginning June 1" The post THE AVENUE at White Marsh announces Youth Escort Policy to go into effect daily at 5PM beginning June 1 appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 30 announced

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The local food truck event lineups for the week of May 30, 2022 have been announced. White Marsh VFC Food Truck Tuesdays WMVFC’s Food Truck Tuesdays will be held 4 – 8 p.m. every Tuesday. The lineup for Tuesday, May 31 is as follows: Mr. Souvlaki Forest Hill TastyMaryland Boss Burger LLC The Rolling Grill Pit Beef & Catering … Continue reading "FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 30 announced" The post FOOD TRUCKS: Perry Hall, White Marsh, Rosedale, Long Green lineups for week of May 30 announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
Baltimore County Farmers’ Market in Timonium 2022

The Baltimore County Farmers Market 2022 plans to be open from June 1-October 26. It will be held 10am-1pm on Wednesdays. The Baltimore County Farmers Market is held at the Timonium Fairgrounds. This is its’ 13th year!. The farms represented at the Timonium Fairgrounds Farmers Market in 2022 are:
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Jerusalem Mill’s 2022 ‘Music in the Meadow’ summer concert series lineup announced

KINGSVILLE, MD—A popular Kingsville summer concert series returns this summer. Jerusalem Mill Village‘s “Music in the Meadow” summer concert series line-up for 2022 has been announced. The concerts are held on select Sundays throughout the summer (full schedule below) at 2813 Jerusalem Road (21087). The cost is $10 for members, military with ID, kids 12 – 15 years old, and … Continue reading "Jerusalem Mill’s 2022 ‘Music in the Meadow’ summer concert series lineup announced" The post Jerusalem Mill’s 2022 ‘Music in the Meadow’ summer concert series lineup announced appeared first on Nottingham MD.
KINGSVILLE, MD
Why wills matter: Alexis Burrell-Rohde, Balt Co's Register of Wills

Everyone over the age of 18 with income, property and other personal assets should consider preparing a legal document known as the last will and testament. It's the only way to be sure those assets are properly distributed (and taxed) after one's death, according to Tom's next guest, Baltimore County's Register of Wills Alexis Burrell-Rohde.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Three Locally Loved Restaurants in Salisbury, Maryland

With Salisbury University and Tidal Health driving Salisbury's economy, the city is a bustling hub with a solid mix of college students and working professionals, making it the perfect place for restaurants to set up shop. If you find yourself hungry in Salisbury, here are three locally-owned restaurants you will love to try.
SALISBURY, MD
Councilman Marks: Rat extermination to accelerate in Castlemill Circle area

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Baltimore County Councilman David Marks on Tuesday announced that efforts will accelerate in June to reduce rat infestation in the Castlemill Circle area. Baltimore County has hired an exterminator who will conduct a first round of pest control around June 22nd. There will then be a Code Enforcement sweep, with tickets issued for violations pertaining to rats, as well … Continue reading "Councilman Marks: Rat extermination to accelerate in Castlemill Circle area" The post Councilman Marks: Rat extermination to accelerate in Castlemill Circle area appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Archeology at Baltimore’s Historic Upton Mansion

At 184 years old, Upton Mansion in West Baltimore is a rare example of the Greek Revival style. It’s about to be redeveloped--and to prepare, archeologists explored the site last spring, uncovering artifacts to piece together the lives of people who used to live there. University of Maryland anthropologist...
BALTIMORE, MD

