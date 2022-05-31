Cavaliers Hire Luke Walton As Assistant Coach

With Franmil Reyes going on the Injured List, the Cleveland Guardians needed a bat and farmhand Oscar Gonzalez got the call. On the surface level, his promotion looked to be nothing more than a 10-day tryout with the Guards. This being the case because the organization was never really high on the power-hitting outfielder. If you’re looking for proof, look no further than the Guardians’ front office leaving Gonzalez off the 40-man roster, which exposed him to every other club in baseball for the Rule 5 draft last winter.
