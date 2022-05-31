ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cavaliers Hire Luke Walton As Assistant Coach

 2 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers have agreed to hire Luke Walton as an assistant...

fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Said He Hated The Boston Celtics So Much: "You Put My Mother On The Floor, And If She Were in a Boston Celtics Uniform, I'd Break Her Face."

Fans of the Los Angeles Lakers may just have gotten their nightmare NBA Finals matchup, with the Golden State Warriors facing off against the Boston Celtics. Whichever team wins, it's unlikely to be fun for Lakers fans, but the Celtics in particular winning would have a huge impact, as that would mean the franchise would overtake the Lakers again for the most number of NBA titles in the history of the league.
BOSTON, MA
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Says The Lakers Have A Serious Dilemma After They Hired Darvin Ham: "Listen, If One Of Your Coaches Is Close To The Same Age As Your Players, Your Team Not Gonna Be Good Anyway."

Charles Barkley isn't scared of saying whatever he thinks, the man will let any team or player have it if he feels like it makes sense. Barkley's call it like you see it attitude has always endeared him to NBA fans in a media role, even if it might earn him some scorn from stars of the current era. And one of the franchises on the receiving end of a few tongue lashings from Barkley since the start of this season has been the Los Angeles Lakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Luke Walton Lands New Coaching Job: NBA World Reacts

It wasn't long ago that Luke Walton was one of the most sought after young coaches in the NBA. In 2015, Walton helped guide the Golden State Warriors to a 39-4 record as in interim coach while Steve Kerr recovered from offseason back surgery, including a 24-0 start. He wouldn't...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: San Antonio Spurs Interested In Collin Sexton

After over two decades of prosperity, the San Antonio Spurs are finally in a full-blown rebuild -- and it all surrounds young stud Dejounte Murray, who has emerged as a future star. According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Spurs will be looking for a running mate for Murray this...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Luke Walton
Yardbarker

Mike D’Antoni, Kenny Atkinson Reported Finalists For Hornets Coaching Job

Charlotte is looking to replace James Borrego, fired after three seasons. “Neither D’Antoni nor Atkinson have met with Hornets owner Michael Jordan as of yet,” RealGM relayed. “Those meetings are expected to take place soon, when Jordan returns from a postseason vacation.”. Along with the Rockets, D’Antoni...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Spurs eyeing player with noteworthy link to Gregg Popovich?

The San Antonio Spurs may be in the mix for a player who knows the Gregg Popovich way. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported this week that the Spurs have some fans of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton in their front office. Fedor further suggests that Sexton could fit in the backcourt alongside San Antonio’s All-Star guard Dejounte Murray.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FastBreak on FanNation

Did The Warriors Make The Wrong Pick?

The Golden State Warriros drafted James Wiseman with the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and they passed on the opportunity to draft All-Star LaMelo Ball. The Warriros are in the NBA Finals taking on the Boston Celtics, and the series begins on Thursday night in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Oscar Gonzalez crushing his Cleveland Guardians tryout

With Franmil Reyes going on the Injured List, the Cleveland Guardians needed a bat and farmhand Oscar Gonzalez got the call. On the surface level, his promotion looked to be nothing more than a 10-day tryout with the Guards. This being the case because the organization was never really high on the power-hitting outfielder. If you’re looking for proof, look no further than the Guardians’ front office leaving Gonzalez off the 40-man roster, which exposed him to every other club in baseball for the Rule 5 draft last winter.
CLEVELAND, OH
Hoops Rumors

A 2022 offseason preview for the Cleveland Cavaliers

When we asked Hoops Rumors readers last fall whether the Cleveland Cavaliers would win over or under 26.5 games in 2021-22, responses leaned ever so slightly toward the under and the consensus was that Cleveland was on its way to another lottery finish. So when the Cavs won their 27th game on January 17, their season already had to be considered a major success.
CLEVELAND, OH
