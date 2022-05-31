ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overwatch 2 Developers Hint at Next Hero Balance Changes

By Noam Radcliffe
 2 days ago
The developers working on Overwatch 2 have hinted at which heroes will be the next to see balance changes in a blog post going over play and win rates in the first Overwatch 2 beta. The list of heroes that need adjustments doesn't precisely line up with those that...

