DeAndre Moore Jr., nation's No. 4 wide receiver, commits to Louisville Cardinals

The California-to-Louisville pipeline is bursting.

Having already secured four California stars, including St. John Bosco quarterback Pierce Clarkson and athlete Jahlil McClain and Centennial four-star cornerback Aaron Williams , Louisville had already established itself as a budding recruiting power on the West Coast.

But the Cardinals made that statement even more emphatic Tuesday morning with the commitment of Los Alamitos playmaker DeAndre Moore Jr. , the nation's No. 4 wide receiver and No. 55 overall prospect .

ESPN's Pete Thamel was first to report the news .

"We can build something there," Moore told ESPN . "I can build something there with my family, my boys from California. We can get some more boys from out of state. We want to build this up and get Louisville back where it should be."

The 6-foot, 185-pound pass-catcher chose the Cardinals over offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Miami (Fla.). Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, USC and many others.

Here's what 247Sports had to say in its scouting report on Moore:

"Moore is a two-way player and a legitimate top 100 prospect nationally at receiver and safety. He has a solid frame, well muscled but isn’t stiff and is fluid in how he moves. At receiver, he has very good body control, strong hands and is excellent in jump ball situations. As a safety, he’s a smart, high IQ player with a lot of range. He’s a physical kid who is always around the ball. He’s a willing hitter and solid in coverage as well. He has good ball skills and ball awareness on both sides of the ball and although he prefers receiver, he might have more long term upside in the secondary. He runs well but can continue to improve athletically in both his short area quickness and long speed but has all the tools to be an impact player at the next level and has NFL upside as well."

Louisville's 2023 recruiting class is rated No. 7 nationally , and is already an historic group for the program.

Moore is the third highest-rated pledge in program history, while Williams (No. 8) and Clarkson (No. 10) each crack the top 10.

Clarkson, Williams and others were quite vocal in their recruiting pitch to the Los Alamitos star, proclaiming "We want Moore," while recruiting him heavily behind the scenes.

Turns out, it worked.

Junior season highlights