Trane Technologies Recognized for ESG Leadership by Financial Times, Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, 3BL Media

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, recently earned several prestigious awards and rankings that recognize the company’s ongoing leadership in Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG). The accolades include: induction into the Climate Leadership Awards Hall of Fame by the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions; Financial Times ‘Europe’s Climate Leaders 2022’; and 3BL Media’s ‘100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2022’.

“As a global climate innovator, our purpose is to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world,” said Dave Regnery, Trane Technologies chair and chief executive officer. “It’s an honor to receive these recent accolades across each pillar of Environmental, Social and Governance, which are a tribute to our people around the globe who courageously bring our purpose to life every day in relentless pursuit of our 2030 Sustainability Commitments and building a better future for generations to come.”

Last Thursday, at the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions Climate Leadership Conference, Trane Technologies was inducted to the Climate Leadership Awards Hall of Fame for exemplary corporate, organizational, and individual leadership in response to climate change.

Trane Technologies was also one of just over 400 companies to be named to the second edition of the Financial Times-Statista Europe Climate Leaders. This list reflects companies that showed the greatest reduction in direct and indirect operations’ emissions between 2015 and 2020. Trane Technologies also made the inaugural list last year.

Trane Technologies was also included on 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for the fourth consecutive year. The company earned this recognition for outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest, publicly traded U.S. companies.

In addition, the company received the Business Group on Health ‘Best Employers: Excellence in Health & Well-being Award’ and was designated as a “3+” company on the 50/50 Women on Boards Gender Diversity Directory.

Trane Technologies 2030 Sustainability Commitments include the Gigaton Challenge to reduce customer emissions by a billion metric tons; Leading by Example by achieving carbon neutrality across its global footprint, in addition to zero-waste to landfill, sustainable water use, and absolute energy reduction; and Opportunity for All by creating a workforce reflective of its communities and gender parity in senior leadership, in addition to uplifting communities through STEM learning.

The company’s latest progress toward its 2021 ESG outcomes are detailed in its recently released ESG Report, Transform Tomorrow, Today.

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

