Atlanta, GA

Mayor announces 20-year APD veteran as new interim police chief

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLrN7_0fvqqbCS00

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant will retire for the second time on Wednesday and we now know who his temporary replacement will be.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced Tuesday that Assistant Chief Of Police Darin Schierbaum will take over as interim police chief.

When Bryant announced his retirement, Dickens said he would look for an interim chief who knows and loves Atlanta. He said he found that in Schierbaum.

“He has the credentials and the experience, but perhaps, most importantly, he has the trust of his peers and the trust throughout the community of Atlanta and a deep love for our city,” Dickens said Tuesday.

Schierbaum joined the Atlanta Police Department in 2002 after he spent 11 years with Johnson County Illinois Sheriff’s Department.

APD promoted him to sergeant in 2007, lieutenant in 2009, captain in 2013, major in 2015 and deputy chief in 2020.

Throughout his career with APD, Schierbaum has headed the Community-Oriented Policing Section and the department’s training.

Schierbaum holds a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Herzing University and a master’s degree from Columbus State University in Public Safety Administration.

Dickens said the city has already begun its search for a permanent position. He hopes to have a new chief named by the end of September or October.

Atlanta, GA
