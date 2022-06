Giant Eagle has enhanced its myPerks customer loyalty program to bring shoppers more savings as they contend with elevated food prices due to high inflation. Effective immediately, myPerks members will have access to special pricing that offers savings of up to 20% on more than 1,000 key competitive items across aisles at Giant Eagle and Giant Eagle Market District supermarkets, the Pittsburgh-based grocer said Tuesday. Giant Eagle noted that the new, lower prices are aimed at helping customers manage their grocery expenses while still being able to buy the products most important to their households.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO