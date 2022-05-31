GPL Tech Tuesdays

Genealogy Branch of the GPL: Crochet & Knitting Club. Where: Genealogy Branch of the Gadsden Public Library. Come fellowship and share knowledge with other knitters and crocheters!. Basic assistance will be available. Participants are asked to bring their own supplies. For additional information, please contact Kay at 256.549.4688.
Where: GPL Teen Department (4th Floor) Get in some summer reading time and discuss what you’ve read with your peers!. For additional information, please contact the Teen Hive at 256.549.4699, ext. 2122, or hannah@gadsdenlibrary.org.
Etowah County Master Gardener Association: Jennifer Strawn. Etowah County Master Gardener Association welcomes new Etowah County 4-H Foundation Regional Agent, Jennifer Strawn as guest speaker!. For additional information, please contact Rachel at 256.549.4699, ext. 2126, or rcole@gadsdenlibrary.org.
Gadsden, AL – The City of Gadsden has approved another improvement at The Venue at Coosa Landing that will support local economic development efforts, entrepreneurship and innovation in Gadsden and Etowah County. “We’re excited to continue our development of the riverfront with an investment that will encourage the growth...
Comments / 0