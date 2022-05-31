Man left dead following Bluefield shooting

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mercer County authorities are currently investigating an incident which took place in Bluefield Friday night and left one man dead.

According to authorities with the Bluefield Police Department, a man in his mid-40s – identified as Tony Greene – sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body in a Friday night incident which took place on Pulaski St. in Mercer County.

Though efforts by first responders to resuscitate the victim during transport were initially successful, he ultimately passed away while receiving emergency care at Princeton Community Hospital.

Authorities confirm that there is one suspect connected to the incident, which is currently still under active investigation.