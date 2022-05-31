ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man left dead following Bluefield shooting

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
 2 days ago
BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Mercer County authorities are currently investigating an incident which took place in Bluefield Friday night and left one man dead.

According to authorities with the Bluefield Police Department, a man in his mid-40s – identified as Tony Greene – sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper body in a Friday night incident which took place on Pulaski St. in Mercer County.

Though efforts by first responders to resuscitate the victim during transport were initially successful, he ultimately passed away while receiving emergency care at Princeton Community Hospital.

Authorities confirm that there is one suspect connected to the incident, which is currently still under active investigation.

Ray
2d ago

What is going on Bluefield this is not good. Seems to be one after another and another and another and another. There's certainly been a rash of them in the last few months. Scary times indeed

Lootpress

Wyoming County woman charged with strangulation

OCEANA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oceana woman is facing felony charges stemming from a domestic incident in Wyoming County over the weekend. According to Ptl. Todd Reilley, authorities were dispatched to a domestic incident in the Oceana area on the evening of Sunday, May 29, 2022. Ptl. Cody Stewart...
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Memorial Day shooter surrenders, claims self defense

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Steven Walker, a suspect in the investigation of the Memorial Day shooting which claimed the life of Tony Greene of Bluefield on Monday, has turned himself in following urging from authorities. After being asked to surrender to police by Chief D.M. Dillow Jr. earlier on...
BLUEFIELD, WV
wfirnews.com

Fatal crash in Giles County leads to charges

(from Virginia State Police) At 7:46 p.m. on Friday (May 27), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 460 and Route 623 (Cascade Dr.). A 2012 Chevrolet Impala was traveling east on Route 460 when it attempted to make a left turn onto Route 623 (Cascade Dr.) and struck a 2019 Ford F150 that was traveling west on Route 460. The impact of the crash caused the Ford to run off the right side of the road and overturn in a flooded creek bed.
GILES COUNTY, VA
