Houston, TX

Greg Gatlin Reveals New Houston Restaurant Coming to Independence Heights

By Ellie Sharp
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreg Gatlin opened his eponymous barbecue concept, Gatlin’s BBQ in the Heights in 2010 — and moved to Oak Forest in 2014 —, and has fed a steady stream of loyal patrons ever since. It’s popular for slow-smoked meats, hearty sides and exceptional desserts. Now, Gatlin is spreading his wings (so...

houstonfoodfinder.com

The Hit List: New Houston Restaurants to Visit for June 2022

Houston is heating up in more ways than one this June. Some of the hottest restaurants to look out for this summer include the first ramen shop to debut at POST Market, a smoky sister concept in Post Oak from the makers of Uchi and Loro, an upscale Italian restaurant on the Cypress waterfront and a brother-sister collaboration that’s quickly becoming a foodie destination. Keep reading to learn more about the newest restaurants to trailblaze Houston’s food scene.
theleadernews.com

Nibbles & Sips: Gatlin’s BBQ owner opening comfort food restaurant

The owner of a popular barbecue restaurant in the area is expanding his footprint with a second local concept next month. Gatlin’s BBQ owner Greg Gatlin has plans to open a second restaurant, Gatlin’s Fins and Feathers, at 302 W. Crosstimbers St. toward the end of June, according to a news release, though an exact date has not been set.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Where to Shop in Houston right now: 12 must-hit spots for June

June is a busy month, with lots to celebrate and commemorate: graduation; Father’s Day; Juneteenth; Pride; and the official day of summer, June 21. Also, with school officially out for summer, many new grads are enjoying their last summer before college or entering the workforce. This month is a perfect time to toast the class of 2022 with gifts that capture life’s precious moments — and also, shop unique gifts for Dear Ol' Dad.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Nibbles & Sips: Lotus holds soft opening in Stafford

Lotus Seafood held a soft opening last Wednesday for its fifth Houston-area location at 2903 S. Main St. in Stafford, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. Lotus offers diners both grilled and boiled seafood such as shrimp, oysters and tilapia, according to its website, as well as both boneless and traditional chicken wings in the customer’s choice of eight different sauces. It also has rice and noodle bowls along with po-boy sandwiches and sides such as seasoned or Cajun fries, egg rolls and hush puppies.
STAFFORD, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: June 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in June 2022. The official start of summer is near, which means there’s plenty of summertime fun for kids, adults and the young at heart. This month, we...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Chic crowd stylishly steps out for $345,000 fundraiser at Houston Polo Club

What: Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The scoop: More than 360 fashionable Houstonians showed off their hottest looks at the Houston Polo Club for the annual Hats, Hearts & Horseshoes benefiting Bo’s Place. The event, which toasted Kentucky Derby season, raised more than $345,000 for Bo’s Place, a nonprofit bereavement center that offers grief support services for children, families, and adults at no cost.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

2022 Summer nail trends

HOUSTON — 5 SUMMER NAIL TRENDS:. Gloss was founded on a basis that getting your manicure/pedicures should be an exceptional and luxurious experience. They pride themselves in the quality of their work, customer service and always prioritizing our health and safety. Plus, they stand out by always having the latest nail trends and providing a trendy and modern atmosphere. Gloss Nail Bar test and use the best products on the market to ensure that your services last no matter what the occasion is. Their mission is to always raise the bar of what a nail salon should be!
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Hermann Park

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Sitting in the southern end of the Museum District, Hermann...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Popshelf to break ground on Tomball-area store

Popshelf representatives confirmed in a June 1 email that the retail store will break ground in the coming weeks for a Tomball-area location at the southwest corner of Hwy. 249 and Spring Cypress Road. The company said it is finalizing the due diligence phase as of June 1 for a Popshelf store, which will offer customers seasonal and home decor, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies and party goods at an affordable price. Approximately 95% of items are $5 or less, according to the company. The chain first opened a location in Nashville in fall 2020 and has grown to 65 locations and 25 store-within-a-store locations since then. Popshelf plans to open 100 additional stores in fiscal year 2022, according to the company. An opening timeline for the Tomball store was not yet available. www.popshelf.com.
TOMBALL, TX
Click2Houston.com

Splashway Waterpark & Campground open for the summer with 4 brand new waterslides

HOUSTON – Summertime is here, and a perfect spot to take the fam for the ultimate cooldown is Splashway Waterpark & Campground, located in Sheridan, Texas. Just one hour west of Katy between San Antonio and Houston, Splashway offers a ton of different attractions including a 30,000 square-foot wave pool, lazy river and more than a dozen waterslides.
HOUSTON, TX
KIXS FM 108

Make Moves on The Largest Inflatable Obstacle Course in Texas

Texans have tons of options and ways to keep themselves cool this summer. Just north of Houston there is a record-breaking lagoon nestled on 12-acres of tropical fun. Lagoonfest Texas is the largest lagoon in Texas and it is officially open for the third season. Back in 2020 Lagoonfest opened its doors and had a massive response. Over 8,000 visitors sunk their toes in the sand last year, and this year looks just as promising. Beware: If you are not a fan of the water, just exit now.
realtynewsreport.com

Hillwood Buys 540 Acres for New Residential Community

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Residential developer Hillwood Communities, a Perot Company, acquired 540 acres in League City for a master planned community with 1,250 single-family homes. The new community, which has not been named, will be Hillwood’s third Houston-area master-planned community. Located of the southeast...

