We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. With the weather outside heating up to record highs, I’m constantly looking for dishes that can keep me cool this summer. Of course, kiwi Froyo bites and Oreo Popsicles have found their way onto my list of must-haves, but thanks to fitness enthusiast and foodie Amelia (@veganexplorergirl on Instagram) I just might have the perfect, vegan-friendly recipe that will become my summer favorite. Amelia’s recipe for rice noodle & sweet chili salad is easy to follow and delivers what I’m confident will be a great dish to bring to the next work function, cookout, or social gathering.

